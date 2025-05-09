Mardin heritage body seeks return of 900-year-old manuscript held by British Museum

Mardin heritage body seeks return of 900-year-old manuscript held by British Museum

MARDİN
Mardin heritage body seeks return of 900-year-old manuscript held by British Museum

A Turkish heritage association has formally requested the repatriation of a rare and historically significant Islamic manuscript currently held by the British Museum in London.

 

The work in question is one of the three known volumes of “Ta’rikh Mayyafariqin wa Amid,” written in the 12th century by Ibn al-Azraq al-Fariqi, a prominent historian of the Artuqid period.

 

The Association for the Preservation and Promotion of Mardin Madrassas submitted the request to the Mardin Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, which in turn escalated the matter to the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

 

The association is seeking the return of the original Arabic manuscript, which sheds light on Islamic history, politics and architecture during the 1100s.

 

Currently archived in the British Museum, the manuscript offers detailed firsthand accounts of Ibn al-Azraq’s travels across Iraq, Syria and Eastern Anatolia. It includes observations of historical buildings and encounters with influential figures such as caliphs, sultans and viziers.

 

Though the circumstances of its removal from the region remain unclear, a digital copy of the volume is accessible via the Turkish Historical Society’s library website.

 

In a statement, Ibrahim Yüksel, the head of the Mardin association, emphasized the manuscript’s cultural and historical value. “Ibn al-Azraq al-Fariqi played a crucial role in the construction of the Hüsamiye Madrassa and in establishing the first library and the official Artuqid State Martyrs’ Memorial there. He authored an extraordinary historical work during this era. One of the three volumes of this history book is in the British Museum.”

 

He noted that formal initiatives have begun. “We hope that our Culture and Tourism Ministry will make contact with the British Museum to ensure the return of the book. Politicians from Mardin who are based in Ankara are also working on this matter,” he added.

 

Beyond the manuscript itself, the association has broader aspirations. Yüksel revealed ongoing efforts to retrieve approximately 1.5 million historical books believed to have originated from Mardin’s madrassas.

 

“During the era of Saladin, when he moved to Egypt and founded a new civilization, he took with him 1.5 million books produced by Mardin’s madrassas. Once these are returned, we will begin the process of establishing the world’s largest and most significant handwritten manuscript library in Mardin,” Yüksel stated.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

    India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

  2. Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

    Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

  3. Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

    Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

  4. New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

    New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

  5. Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US

    Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US
Recommended
New US envoy to Türkiye says he is eager to building bridges

New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'
Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US

Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US
France, Germany blocking Türkiye’s EU bid for domestic politics: Fidan

France, Germany blocking Türkiye’s EU bid for domestic politics: Fidan
AI system to monitor traffic-related air pollution using cameras

AI system to monitor traffic-related air pollution using cameras
Türkiye Studies Program inaugurated at Complutense University of Madrid

Türkiye Studies Program inaugurated at Complutense University of Madrid
Türkiye mulls change in high school system

Türkiye mulls change in high school system
Demand for home, outdoor sports equipment rises amid lifestyle shifts

Demand for home, outdoor sports equipment rises amid lifestyle shifts
WORLD India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

Pakistan and India agreed Saturday to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks, the news surprisingly announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, who congratulated them on using "common sense".
ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿