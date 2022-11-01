Man who attacked CHP’s bureau in Çankırı arrested

Man who attacked CHP’s bureau in Çankırı arrested

ÇANKIRI - İhlas News Agency
Man who attacked CHP’s bureau in Çankırı arrested

The man who had thrown a Molotov cocktail at a building of the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) district presidency in the Central Anatolian province of Çankırı’s Çerkes has been arrested.

Late on Oct. 29, a man threw a Molotov cocktail at the building where the CHP’s district presidency in Çerkes is located.

The signs on the exterior of the building ignited after the attack, while the suspect fled the scene.

Firefighters and health and police teams were dispatched to the scene. The teams evacuated students from the dormitory located in the same building as the CHP’s district presidency.

The suspect was caught by the police shortly after the incident and taken into custody.

Transferred to the courthouse, the man turned out to have criminal records for different crimes, Çankırı Governor Abdullah Ayaz informed.

“The public will also be informed of the developments as the judicial process continues in many ways,” Ayaz said in a statement.

Molotov cocktails,

ARTS & LIFE Kings paid hospital bill for Roberts’ birth

Kings paid hospital bill for Roberts’ birth
MOST POPULAR

  1. New close-in defense system ‘crazy’: MKE head

    New close-in defense system ‘crazy’: MKE head

  2. Abramovich to become Istanbulite

    Abramovich to become Istanbulite

  3. Republic Day celebrated across country with ceremonies

    Republic Day celebrated across country with ceremonies

  4. Two ISIL members arrested in Kırşehir

    Two ISIL members arrested in Kırşehir

  5. Europe’s weakening not to Türkiye’s advantage: Çavuşoğlu

    Europe’s weakening not to Türkiye’s advantage: Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
Number of female district governors reaches 68

Number of female district governors reaches 68
Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings

Ordu bids farewell to Armenian siblings
Earthquake victims commemorated in İzmir

Earthquake victims commemorated in İzmir
Relocation of 10,000 residents continue in Black Sea province

Relocation of 10,000 residents continue in Black Sea province
Antalya’s Alanya hosts 4th fishing tournament

Antalya’s Alanya hosts 4th fishing tournament
Turkish experts prove link between COVID and preterm birth

Turkish experts prove link between COVID and preterm birth
WORLD Philippines storm death toll jumps to near 100

Philippines storm death toll jumps to near 100

The death toll from a storm that battered the Philippines has jumped to 98, the national disaster agency said Monday, with little hope of finding survivors in the worst-hit areas.

ECONOMY Togg plans to manufacture 20,000 cars next year: CEO

Togg plans to manufacture 20,000 cars next year: CEO

Türkiye’s global technology brand, Togg plans on manufacturing 20,000 vehicles in 2023 at its plant, Gürcan Karakaş, its CEO has said.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.