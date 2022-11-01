Man who attacked CHP’s bureau in Çankırı arrested

ÇANKIRI - İhlas News Agency

The man who had thrown a Molotov cocktail at a building of the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) district presidency in the Central Anatolian province of Çankırı’s Çerkes has been arrested.

Late on Oct. 29, a man threw a Molotov cocktail at the building where the CHP’s district presidency in Çerkes is located.

The signs on the exterior of the building ignited after the attack, while the suspect fled the scene.

Firefighters and health and police teams were dispatched to the scene. The teams evacuated students from the dormitory located in the same building as the CHP’s district presidency.

The suspect was caught by the police shortly after the incident and taken into custody.

Transferred to the courthouse, the man turned out to have criminal records for different crimes, Çankırı Governor Abdullah Ayaz informed.

“The public will also be informed of the developments as the judicial process continues in many ways,” Ayaz said in a statement.