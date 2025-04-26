Man starts speaking Danish after suffering brain blood clot

KONYA

A 67-year-old Turkish man began speaking Danish, a language he had not used in years, after suffering a brain blood clot and receiving emergency treatment in the central city of Konya.

Rahmi Karademir, who spent two decades living in Denmark before returning to settle in Konya province ten years ago, underwent knee surgery last week.

Two days after the operation, Karademir suddenly lost strength in his right arm and leg and developed speech impairment. He was rushed for evaluation, where doctors discovered a blood clot blocking a major vessel on the left side of his brain.

Neurologists immediately performed an angiography and removed the clot. Following the successful procedure, Karademir’s symptoms significantly improved – but he could no longer speak Turkish.

Instead, he began communicating in Danish, a language he had not spoken in years.

His sudden switch in language startled his wife and children, some of whom speak Danish and were able to communicate with him more easily.

Karademir said he understood Turkish but could not speak it, a situation that caused him considerable distress.

“I remember only a few Turkish words,” Karademir said, communicating through his daughter Meral, who translated from Danish. “I understand Turkish, but I can’t speak it. I’m trying hard to recall. I hope it gets better. Danish is in my mind – Turkish doesn’t come to me at all.”

Dr. Gökhan Özdemir, who led the medical team, described the case as rare but explainable.

The phenomenon, known as foreign language syndrome or selective language recovery, can occur when the brain injury affects language centers differently.

Doctors expect him to gradually regain his Turkish speech ability in time, noting language recovery is possible.