Main opposition CHP warns EU over 'Greek designs'

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's main opposition party on Aug. 31 warned the European Union not to fall for Greek designs in the Mediterranean, saying Athens is trying to isolate Turkey in the region.

Greece's recent military deployment on the island of Meis was a blatant violation of the 1974 Paris agreement, said Faik Öztrak, spokesman of the Republican People's Party (CHP).

Öztrak said the Turkish government should not allow violations of international deals but should take essential measures against Greek political designs while strengthening Turkish ties with regional countries.

He added that the EU should not be fooled by Greek plans and act with responsibility, underlining that the disputes should be resolved in accordance with the international agreements and shared interests of countries in the region."

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey - the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean - has sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that both Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region.