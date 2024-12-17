Main church of Knidos getting facelift

The 2,600-year-old main church of the ancient city of Knidos, nestled in the western province of Muğla’s Datça district, is being meticulously restored, with its iconic columns being preserved, enhancing its appeal as a tourist destination.

Knidos, one of the most significant centers of art and commerce in antiquity, impresses visitors with its grand structures that have stood the test of time. Featuring a colonnaded harbor street, an agora, two ancient theaters, and two harbors, the site attracts thousands of local and international tourists each year.

The ancient city, believed to have been home to luminaries such as astronomer and mathematician Eudoxus, physician Euryphon, painter Polygnotus, and Sostratus, the architect of the Lighthouse of Alexandria, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, enjoys a unique position where the Aegean and Mediterranean seas meet.

Eudoxus’ groundbreaking invention, the sundial, remains intact at the site. Accessible by both land and sea, Knidos continues to captivate visitors, while year-round excavations are carried out by expert teams.

Professor Ertekin Doksanaltı, the head of excavations at Knidos and a faculty member of the Department of Archaeology at Selçuk University, stated that this year’s work is being conducted under the "Heritage for the Future" project. The main focus is on uncovering the city’s main arteries and associated public and religious buildings. Scientific publications accompany these efforts, while conservation and restoration work ensures the preservation of these structures for future generations.

While excavation and restoration continue, Doksanaltı noted that the site remains open to visitors.

Intensive work is ongoing in the main church of Knidos, Doksanaltı said, adding, “In the church, we uncovered significant data about the city’s social and religious structure between the fifth and seventh centuries AD. There are also floor mosaics, depicting scenes that could be interpreted as paradise. These include wild and domestic animals, botanical decorations, and numerous figurative scenes, such as panthers, lions and mountain goats. Our research suggests that the mosaic artists were highly skilled and maintained the palace style of their era. Fallen columns and seating areas of the church are also being restored, creating a new destination for visitors within the city.”

In addition to previously uncovered Arabic wall inscriptions, new writings have been found. Doksanaltı explained that these inscriptions could provide critical insights related to Islamic conquests. He added that Knidos holds many surprises, and they hope to discover new inscriptions during ongoing excavations.

The team is also studying the terraces that separate the city’s plots and sections. “This work has revealed the terrace walls of the city and provided important data about its urban planning and how it has survived since antiquity,” Doksanaltı said.