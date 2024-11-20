Mahruki arrested for spreading misleading information

ISTANBUL

Mountaineer and former search and rescue association head Nasuh Mahruki was arrested on Nov. 20 on charges of spreading misleading information and publicly insulting judicial bodies.

The arrest follows an investigation initiated by the chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul.

Mahruki was brought before a judge at the Çağlayan Courthouse after giving a statement to prosecutors. The court ordered his arrest following the investigation into his social media posts.

In X posts Mahruki shared on Nov. 12, he criticized Türkiye's Supreme Election Council (YSK).

"I don’t know what I’m accused of. The posts in question are not things I made up, and I don’t even know which of these posts is false," he said in his defense.

Mahruki ran as a mayoral candidate in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district in the March elections and received over 13 percent of the vote.