Macklowe art collection becomes most expensive ever sold at auction

  • May 18 2022 07:00:00

Macklowe art collection becomes most expensive ever sold at auction

NEW YORK
Macklowe art collection becomes most expensive ever sold at auction

The famed Macklowe collection, subject of a bitter divorce battle between a New York property developer and his ex-wife, became the most expensive art collection ever sold at auction on May 16.

Sotheby’s sold its second offering of works from the collection for $246.1 million, bringing the total value of the group of paintings to $922.2 million, a spokesman told AFP.

That exceeds the $835.1 million that the Rockefeller collection sold for in 2018, then the highest total ever made by a single private collection at auction.

Among the highlights of Monday evening’s sale were Mark Rothko’s “Untitled,” which fetched $48 million and Gerhard Richter’s “Seestück,” which went for $30.2 million.

Andy Warhol’s “Self Portrait” sold for $18.7 million while Willem de Kooning’s “Untitled” went for $17.8 million.

Sotheby’s won the rights to sell the Macklowe works back in September. It sold 35 of the pieces in November for $676.1 million before selling the remaining 30 on May 17.

Sotheby’s had described the paintings as the “most significant collection of modern and contemporary art to ever appear on the market.”

During divorce proceedings, Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda had been unable to agree on how much the vast collection was worth.

A New York judge ruled in 2018 that the they should sell all 65 works and split the profits.

TURKEY Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu
MOST POPULAR

  1. FM to meet Blinken amid Turkey’s objection to Sweden, Finland NATO bids

    FM to meet Blinken amid Turkey’s objection to Sweden, Finland NATO bids

  2. Turkey defiant as Sweden signs NATO bid

    Turkey defiant as Sweden signs NATO bid

  3. Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

    Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

  4. Turkey not importing wheat from India, says ministry

    Turkey not importing wheat from India, says ministry

  5. Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’

    Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’
Recommended
Amber Heard says trial is ‘torture,’ wants to ‘move on’

Amber Heard says trial is ‘torture,’ wants to ‘move on’
Coldplay hopes to lead with a green tour

Coldplay hopes to lead with a green tour
Italian opera seeks UNESCO recognition

Italian opera seeks UNESCO recognition
Orphan bear cub not to be released into nature

Orphan bear cub not to be released into nature
Producers says ‘Rust’ will be completed

Producers says ‘Rust’ will be completed
Iran filmmakers condemn arrest of fellow directors

Iran filmmakers condemn arrest of fellow directors
WORLD Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

Hundreds of climbers who scaled Mount Everest over the last few days taking advantage of favorable weather conditions have begun to return safely down the mountain.

ECONOMY Some 17 mln tourists expected to visit Istanbul

Some 17 mln tourists expected to visit Istanbul

Around 17 million tourists are expected to visit Istanbul this year, with arrivals from European countries rising significantly, Turkish Tourism Investors’ Association (TTYD) chair Oya Narin has said.
SPORTS Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Runners from all over the world assembled in the Mediterranean province of Antalya for the much-awaited Corendon Airlines Tahtalı Run to Sky competition held between May 13 and 15.