Luz Casal to perform in Ankara

ANKARA

Within the scope of the Capital Cultural Road Festival, Spanish singer Luz Casal, the unforgettable voice of Pedro Almodovar’s movie ‘High Heels,’ will take the stage at the CSO Ada Ankara on Oct. 22. Casal was very popular in Türkiye with the Augustin Lara classic song ‘Piensa En Mi’ (Think of Me), recorded for the movie.