Low-cost carrier AJet starts Istanbul-St Petersburg flights

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s low-cost airline AJet, a subsidiary of the flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has started flights from Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul to the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg became the second Russian destination of the carrier, after Moscow.

A flight ceremony was held at the airport on Istanbul’s Asian side before AJet’s first flight to St. Petersburg, as the airline expands its international flight network.

A passenger said the direct flight from Istanbul to St. Petersburg is beneficial to visitors frequently traveling between the two cities.

The welcoming ceremony was extended to Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg when the AJet aircraft landed.

Attending the ceremony, Özgün Talu, consul general of Türkiye in St. Petersburg, said the relations between Ankara and Moscow will further develop with the new flight destination to the country by the low-cost airline.

The flights to St. Petersburg will take place four days a week until the end of March, and every day of the week starting in April.

Passengers will enjoy prices as low as $99 exclusively for the opening of the new destination.

Türkiye's external assets hit $378.4 bln
﻿