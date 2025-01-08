Lopez and Affleck seek judge's approval of divorce settlement

Lopez and Affleck seek judge's approval of divorce settlement

LOS ANGELES
Lopez and Affleck seek judges approval of divorce settlement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have settled their divorce and are asking a judge to finalize their breakup.

Lopez filed documents Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court that show the former couple settled their divorce through mediation in September, about a month after she filed for divorce.

While most of the financial details of their split were not publicly filed, neither star will pay the other spousal support. Lopez will drop Affleck from her legal name once the divorce is finalized.

The superstar couple married in July 2022. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, although the couple said in court filings that they separated in April 2023.

After meeting, falling in love and getting engaged in the early 2000s — and starring together in 2003’s infamous “Gigli” and 2004’s “Jersey Girl” — the couple parted ways, blaming in part the pressure of the public eye.

But to the delight of many and perhaps the skepticism of others, they reunited two decades later and married.

Records filed Monday show the pair resolved the financial aspects of their divorce through mediation and without long-drawn-out proceedings in court.

The couple have no children together. Affleck divorced Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children, in 2018. Lopez has been married four times and has twins with singer Marc Anthony.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
LATEST NEWS

  1. Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

    Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

  2. Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

    Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

  3. Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

    Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

  4. Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

    Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

  5. Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

    Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings
Recommended
Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
Iraqi archaeologists piece together treasures

Iraqi archaeologists piece together treasures
National Board of Review Awards hold space for ‘Wicked’

National Board of Review Awards hold space for ‘Wicked’
2,000-year-old mosaic awaits removal from a barn

2,000-year-old mosaic awaits removal from a barn
NASA proposes cheaper way to get Mars rocks

NASA proposes cheaper way to get Mars rocks

32nd Istanbul Jazz Festival announces headliners

32nd Istanbul Jazz Festival announces headliners
Audio-described performance by State Opera and Ballet

Audio-described performance by State Opera and Ballet
WORLD Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

 The U.N. on Wednesday reported severe Israeli restrictions on aid efforts in Gaza, where civilians are enduring "horrific levels of violence" amid ongoing attacks.
ECONOMY Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

The Treasury's cash balance ran a deficit of 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras ($63.7 billion) in 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry data has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿