Locals flock to Bursa's hot spring oasis, seeking healing

Locals flock to Bursa's hot spring oasis, seeking healing

BURSA
Locals flock to Bursas hot spring oasis, seeking healing

A hot spring pond in the Marmara province of Bursa's İnegöl district has become a popular destination for locals seeking relief from skin ailments.

Discovered during a mineral water excavation, the pond's consistently hot water of 55 degrees Celcius draws visitors from nearby areas.

In 2010, a company conducted an excavation for mineral water in the area. However, the site revealed a hot spring with a temperature of 55 degrees Celsius, prompting the company to abandon the area. The hot spring water was left to its fate. Over time, the increasing temperature of the water caught the attention of locals. For the past 14 years, people have been flocking to the pond to seek healing in the continuously flowing water.

Located 25 kilometers away from the district center, the pond formed by the travertine of the hot spring water has become a popular destination for visitors.

The head of Kurşunlu Village, İbrahim Kılıç, who believes in the therapeutic properties of the hot spring water and calls for the establishment of a spa center in the area, stated, "The hot water has healing properties. It has remedies for fungus, eczema, skin diseases and many other ailments."

Yaşa Bakan, a local who came to İnegöl after hearing about the hot spring water, said, "Water is gushing out from underground, it's spring water. Of course, there are remedies. I heard about this place from my circle of friends. My friend came, he also heard about it from his friend. That's how places like these are found. There are people coming from out of town, from abroad."

Şamil Kafurov, who came to Bursa from Azerbaijan as a guest and visited the area upon hearing about the water's importance, said, "It's very beautiful, and is said to have healing properties. We spent about $700 to $800 per person coming here from Azerbaijan as there is no such place there."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

    Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

  2. Egypt secures extra $5 billion in IMF loans

    Egypt secures extra $5 billion in IMF loans

  3. CHP mayor candidate's DEM Party remarks spark internal debate

    CHP mayor candidate's DEM Party remarks spark internal debate

  4. Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

    Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

  5. Ankara condemns Israeli plans for 3,500 settler homes

    Ankara condemns Israeli plans for 3,500 settler homes
Recommended
Ministry probes into music video filmed at UNESCO palace

Ministry probes into music video filmed at UNESCO palace
30 endangered salamanders discovered in Bartın

30 endangered salamanders discovered in Bartın
3D printed plant-based meat produced for dietary-restricted patients

3D printed plant-based meat produced for dietary-restricted patients
Ski resorts witness tourist influx before season ends

Ski resorts witness tourist influx before season ends
Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza

Istanbul municipality sends aid convoy to Gaza
Downpours, tornadoes ravage Antalyas agricultural land

Downpours, tornadoes ravage Antalya's agricultural land
WORLD Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

A deadly Russian missile strike Wednesday on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa appeared to land near the motorcade of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the visiting Greek prime minister, who described the "intense" moment of the surprise attack.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

Türkiye aims to attract at least 7 million tourists from Germany alone this year, when it hopes to welcome 60 million foriegn visitors, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿