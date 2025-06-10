Local tourists flock to Cappadocia during Eid holiday

NEVŞEHİR

Cappadocia, one of Türkiye’s most iconic tourist destinations in the central city of Nevşehir, saw a surge in domestic tourism during the Eid al-Adha holiday, with major attractions across the region filled with visitors.

Hotels across the area, which had already seen a spike in bookings ahead of the holiday, reached around 90 percent occupancy.

During the holiday period, the influx of day-trippers led to long queues at several popular sites in the region, in addition to overnight stays.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is a joyous occasion, for which food is a hallmark, with devout Muslims buying and slaughtering animals and sharing two-thirds of the meat with the poor.

This year, the celebrations for the festive holiday began on June 6 and concluded on June 9 in the country.

Tourist traffic was heavy in the districts of Ürgüp and Avanos, the towns of Göreme, Uçhisar, Ortahisar and Mustafapaşa, as well as in the villages of Çavuşin and İbrahimpaşa.

Families traveled from across the country to explore Cappadocia’s open-air museums, scenic viewpoints and archaeological sites.

Many visitors also joined guided hikes through the valleys and took part in horseback riding and off-road vehicle tours through the region’s famous fairy chimneys.

In Avanos, one of the town’s landmarks, a historic wooden bridge, known as the “swaying bridge,” drew crowds. Due to the high number of people trying to cross, local authorities placed barriers and allowed controlled entry to ensure safety.

The bridge connects both sides of the town and is built on two iron pillars, creating a light swaying sensation while walking across.

İlker Demir, visiting Cappadocia for the first time, said the trip offered a mix of relaxation and exploration. “We saw the main sites, such as the fairy chimneys, rock-carved churches, and we also walked across the bridge in Avanos. It’s been a fun holiday,” said Demir, who came from the Black Sea province of Trabzon.

Another visitor, Burak Özenç, said he wanted to make the most of the holiday with a group of friends. “It’s wonderful to have a place like Cappadocia in Anatolia. After touring several parts of the region, we visited Avanos and crossed the bridge. It constantly sways, which can make you dizzy, but it’s a great experience,” he said.

Elmas Özer said she had long dreamed of visiting Cappadocia and took advantage of the holiday break to finally make the trip.

“This is my first time in Nevşehir. I’m feeling so many emotions. I’m especially impressed by how welcoming the local tradespeople are to tourists like me from other cities,” she said.

Muhammed Emre Akkaş highlighted the exceptional landscape of Cappadocia, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

“Cappadocia is one of Türkiye’s most significant cultural destinations,” he said. “It attracts visitors from both abroad and across the country. It is a stunning place with a wealth of activities and a fascinating history and culture.”

Akkaş added that he and his family had enjoyed several activities.

“We took a hot air balloon ride early in the morning and joined horseback and ATV tours. We’ve really enjoyed every activity,” he said.