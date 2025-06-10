Local tourists flock to Cappadocia during Eid holiday

Local tourists flock to Cappadocia during Eid holiday

NEVŞEHİR
Local tourists flock to Cappadocia during Eid holiday

Cappadocia, one of Türkiye’s most iconic tourist destinations in the central city of Nevşehir, saw a surge in domestic tourism during the Eid al-Adha holiday, with major attractions across the region filled with visitors.

Hotels across the area, which had already seen a spike in bookings ahead of the holiday, reached around 90 percent occupancy.

During the holiday period, the influx of day-trippers led to long queues at several popular sites in the region, in addition to overnight stays.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is a joyous occasion, for which food is a hallmark, with devout Muslims buying and slaughtering animals and sharing two-thirds of the meat with the poor.

This year, the celebrations for the festive holiday began on June 6 and concluded on June 9 in the country.

Tourist traffic was heavy in the districts of Ürgüp and Avanos, the towns of Göreme, Uçhisar, Ortahisar and Mustafapaşa, as well as in the villages of Çavuşin and İbrahimpaşa.

Families traveled from across the country to explore Cappadocia’s open-air museums, scenic viewpoints and archaeological sites.

Many visitors also joined guided hikes through the valleys and took part in horseback riding and off-road vehicle tours through the region’s famous fairy chimneys.

In Avanos, one of the town’s landmarks, a historic wooden bridge, known as the “swaying bridge,” drew crowds. Due to the high number of people trying to cross, local authorities placed barriers and allowed controlled entry to ensure safety.

The bridge connects both sides of the town and is built on two iron pillars, creating a light swaying sensation while walking across.

İlker Demir, visiting Cappadocia for the first time, said the trip offered a mix of relaxation and exploration. “We saw the main sites, such as the fairy chimneys, rock-carved churches, and we also walked across the bridge in Avanos. It’s been a fun holiday,” said Demir, who came from the Black Sea province of Trabzon.

Another visitor, Burak Özenç, said he wanted to make the most of the holiday with a group of friends. “It’s wonderful to have a place like Cappadocia in Anatolia. After touring several parts of the region, we visited Avanos and crossed the bridge. It constantly sways, which can make you dizzy, but it’s a great experience,” he said.

Elmas Özer said she had long dreamed of visiting Cappadocia and took advantage of the holiday break to finally make the trip.

“This is my first time in Nevşehir. I’m feeling so many emotions. I’m especially impressed by how welcoming the local tradespeople are to tourists like me from other cities,” she said.

Muhammed Emre Akkaş highlighted the exceptional landscape of Cappadocia, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

“Cappadocia is one of Türkiye’s most significant cultural destinations,” he said. “It attracts visitors from both abroad and across the country. It is a stunning place with a wealth of activities and a fascinating history and culture.”

Akkaş added that he and his family had enjoyed several activities.

 

“We took a hot air balloon ride early in the morning and joined horseback and ATV tours. We’ve really enjoyed every activity,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial
LATEST NEWS

  1. Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

    Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

  2. DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

    DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

  3. Highest number of conflicts worldwide in 2024 since 1946: Study

    Highest number of conflicts worldwide in 2024 since 1946: Study

  4. Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

    Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

  5. Report reveals 6 major faults behind Manisa mayor’s deadly electric shock

    Report reveals 6 major faults behind Manisa mayor’s deadly electric shock
Recommended
Melodies from Yusuf Dede’s violins heard around the world

Melodies from Yusuf Dede’s violins heard around the world
Centuries-old Ani walls still standing strong

Centuries-old Ani walls still standing strong
Turkish breakfast named world’s best

Turkish breakfast named world’s best
British pop icon Robbie Williams to perform in Istanbul for first time

British pop icon Robbie Williams to perform in Istanbul for first time
1,500-year-old Roman mosaic unearthed in southern city

1,500-year-old Roman mosaic unearthed in southern city
Centuries-old mansions offering visitors journey through history

Centuries-old mansions offering visitors journey through history
WORLD Highest number of conflicts worldwide in 2024 since 1946: Study

Highest number of conflicts worldwide in 2024 since 1946: Study

The world saw the highest number of armed conflicts in almost 80 years in 2024, dethroning 2023 as a record year, a Norwegian study published on June 11 showed, highlighting the risks linked to a U.S. disengagement.

ECONOMY Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

U.S. President Donald Trump touted Wednesday an agreement reached between Washington and Beijing after two days of trade talks, saying China would supply "magnets, and any necessary rare earths" to the world's biggest economy.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿