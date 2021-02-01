Local man builds snow model of Anıtkabir for his daughter

  • February 01 2021 07:00:00

HAKKARİ
A local man living in Turkey’s southeastern province of Hakkari’s Yüksekova district has built a small snow model replicating Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of modern Turkey, for his daughter who was not able to visit the iconic site.

Mehmet Şerif Karahan has built Anıtkabir from snow in front of his house in order to realize the dream of his daughter, Hira, who is a great admirer of Atatürk and wants to visit his mau-soleum, Anıtkabir.

He also built lion models from the accumulated snow, similar to the ones placed on the “Lion Road” at the entrance of the mausoleum, in the freezing cold, where the air temperature was minus 20 degrees Celcius.

“My daughter’s cousin went to Anıtkabir. My daughter asked her to take a lot of pictures of Anıtkabir. Seeing the Anıtkabir pictures, my daughter was very excited,” Karahan said, ex-plaining that he decided to give her such a surprise as he could not take her to Ankara due to the ongoing pandemic and other difficulties.

A group of soldiers and commanders on duty in Yüksekova visited the house of the Karahan family following the report, which became viral online.

The commanders conveyed the greetings of Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, saying that the minister has invited them to Ankara.

Hira and the Karahan family are expected to visit Ankara in the coming days.

