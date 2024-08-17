Meriç River to receive additional water to curb record-low level

Meriç River to receive additional water to curb record-low level

EDIRNE
Meriç River to receive additional water to curb record-low level

The Meriç River, a vital water resource utilized in agricultural irrigation in the northwestern city of Edirne, has seen a significant decrease in water flow as a result of scorching temperatures and low precipitation levels, prompting authorities to progressively pump water into the river basin.

In an effort to find a suitable solution to the insufficient irrigation of the city's rice paddy fields – which account for 41 percent of the nation's rice production – due to the river’s barren state, the river's pumps will be turned off on specific days and water from a facility will be pumped into the river instead.

This decision comes after authorities from various districts met and joined forces, through the coordination of the governor’s office, to battle the water scarcity issue prevailing in the city.

According to the local authorities’ announcement covering the resolutions following the meeting, all of the pumps that get water from the Meriç River will shut down for one day and then again run for three days, beginning from Aug. 17 and lasting for two weeks.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish footballer Turan ‘confronts’ past and career in doc

Turkish footballer Turan ‘confronts’ past and career in doc
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish footballer Turan ‘confronts’ past and career in doc

    Turkish footballer Turan ‘confronts’ past and career in doc

  2. Number of unaccompanied Gaza children ‘far exceeds UN estimates’

    Number of unaccompanied Gaza children ‘far exceeds UN estimates’

  3. Docs on migration records most popular in state archives

    Docs on migration records most popular in state archives

  4. Erdoğan vows to bolster Türkiye against quake threat

    Erdoğan vows to bolster Türkiye against quake threat

  5. Ministry releases guide amid growing mpox outbreak

    Ministry releases guide amid growing mpox outbreak
Recommended
Authorities halt Cappadocia commercial shoot over damage concerns

Authorities halt Cappadocia commercial shoot over damage concerns
Authorities investigate 2 illegal Russian schools in Antalya

Authorities investigate 2 illegal Russian schools in Antalya
Marmara Sea in state of coma: Study

Marmara Sea in state of 'coma': Study
Lifeguards rescue thousands from drowning in Istanbul

Lifeguards rescue thousands from drowning in Istanbul
Court halts development plans for Cappadocia

Court halts development plans for Cappadocia
Fossil fuels drive 3 percent increase in Istanbul’s air pollution

Fossil fuels drive 3 percent increase in Istanbul’s air pollution
WORLD Number of unaccompanied Gaza children ‘far exceeds UN estimates’

Number of unaccompanied Gaza children ‘far exceeds UN estimates’

The U.S.-based International Rescue Committee (IRC) has expressed concern that the actual number of unaccompanied children in the war-torn Gaza Strip is likely far higher than the 17,000 estimated by the U.N.'s child agency.

ECONOMY X to shutter local operations in Brazil

X to shutter local operations in Brazil

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, will shutter its local operations in Brazil following a bitter legal tussle over the platform's rights and responsibilities, owner Elon Musk said on Aug. 17.

SPORTS Mbappe bolsters Real Madrids La Liga title defense

Mbappe bolsters Real Madrid's La Liga title defense

Even if Kylian Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer it would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.
﻿