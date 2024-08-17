Meriç River to receive additional water to curb record-low level

EDIRNE

The Meriç River, a vital water resource utilized in agricultural irrigation in the northwestern city of Edirne, has seen a significant decrease in water flow as a result of scorching temperatures and low precipitation levels, prompting authorities to progressively pump water into the river basin.

In an effort to find a suitable solution to the insufficient irrigation of the city's rice paddy fields – which account for 41 percent of the nation's rice production – due to the river’s barren state, the river's pumps will be turned off on specific days and water from a facility will be pumped into the river instead.

This decision comes after authorities from various districts met and joined forces, through the coordination of the governor’s office, to battle the water scarcity issue prevailing in the city.

According to the local authorities’ announcement covering the resolutions following the meeting, all of the pumps that get water from the Meriç River will shut down for one day and then again run for three days, beginning from Aug. 17 and lasting for two weeks.