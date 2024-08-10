Lifeguards rescue thousands from drowning in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Some 662 lifeguards in Istanbul have been working diligently to prevent drowning, rescuing a total of 4,008 people since the beginning of the year.

Lifeguards stationed at 51 beaches across the city's 13 districts are putting in great effort to ensure that citizens can enjoy their swimming sessions safely and cool off amid the scorching heat prevailing this summer.

The guards equip themselves with ATV vehicles, drones, life jackets, life rings, rescue belts, back stretchers and ambu breathing sets, along with rescue boats and jets, in order to enhance and hasten the rescue process.

The Şile district leads in the number of lifeguards, with these professionals stationed at approximately 17 beaches across the district.

Underlining the vital significance of having these lifeguards at the Istanbul beaches, Erol Deyer — a swimming coach and a lifeguard from the Youth and Sports Ministry — emphasized that most drowning incidents result from people swimming in areas where lifeguards are not there.

Deyer highlighted ignoring instructions despite being warned by lifeguards at beaches is a major factor that contributes to drowning incidents. He also noted that people swimming unconsciously and acting irrationally when in danger of drowning often increases the risk, leading to more frequent drowning accidents.

Noting that most of these accidents occur in the Black Sea region of the country, Deyer drew attention to the crucial role of rip currents in such incidents.

“A rip current travels quickly from the coast out to sea. It is the motion of an offshore wave that is returning from the sea floor,” he explained. “Pushing against the flow pulls one farther out to the sea. It is vital to swim parallel to the coast in such situations.”

Deyer stressed the importance of encouraging people to swim only at beaches with lifeguards to prevent drowning incidents, adding that safety instructions should be prominently featured on news and documentary channels.