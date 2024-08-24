Fires ravage endemic plants in İzmir

Fires ravage endemic plants in İzmir

The fires that broke out in the western province of İzmir's endemic plant-rich districts of Karşıyaka and Menderes have resulted in the devastation of a substantial portion of the region's unique flora.

While a total of 16 houses and green spaces were destroyed in the fire in Karşıyaka, the blaze that broke out on Aug. 17 in the woodland of the Menderes district has caused extensive damage to the surrounding area.

After three days of strenuous efforts, firefighting teams successfully brought both fires under control, but much of the city’s unique flora and trees were reduced to ashes.

Professor Dr. Hasan Yıldırım from Ege University stressed that the high number of fires in the province has had a detrimental impact on the environment.

“The floristic structure has been significantly impacted by the fires that occur nearly every year in the Menderes area. This region is home to about 750 species, of which about 50 are endemic. I can therefore state that the fires have caused significant damage,” he pointed out.

“In addition to the loss of plants, animals that feed on such plants, like butterflies and insects, rely on these habitats and ecosystems for their survival,” he added, emphasizing that both flora and fauna are severely affected by wildfires.

Yıldırım also warned that unconscious afforestation in fire zones might endanger plant species that rely on specialized underground stems or root systems for survival.

Based on data from the General Directorate of Forestry (OGM), İzmir has been the city most impacted by forest fires this year, affecting 3,284 hectares of land.

Erdoğan stresses importance of strong navy to protect peace
