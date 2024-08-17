Authorities halt Cappadocia commercial shoot over damage concerns

NEVŞEHİR

A commercial shoot in tourism hotspot Cappadocia, known for its unique fairy chimneys, by an advertising company has been abruptly halted due to concerns that their activities were damaging the region’s rock-carved structures.

The Cappadocia Photographers Association reported in a written statement that their members observed the crew in Güllüdere Valley in Cappadocia's Göreme district using cotton and a chemical adhesive to affix decorations onto the delicate rock surfaces, which form part of the area’s historically significant landscape.

This prompted a swift response from local gendarmerie teams, who intervened to stop the ongoing work, and officials from the Cappadocia Area Presidency kept a report about the individuals who carried out the work.

The company that damaged the structure was fined approximately 2 million Turkish Liras, while legal action was initiated against its officials.

The incident raised alarms about the protection of Cappadocia’s unique geological formations.

Fees for commercial films and video shoots in Cappadocia for the year 2024 were previously amended in January.

According to the information published in the Official Gazette, as per the Regulation Amending the Procedures and Principles Regarding the Fees to be Charged for Services to be Provided by the Presidency of Cappadocia Area, the one-day fee for commercial film and video shoots is around 14,300 Turkish Liras, while the fee per second for commercial advertisements is 40,700 liras. The commercial photography price per day is 815 liras, per month is 12,000 and per year is 109,000 liras.

The site, renowned globally for its fair chimneys, rock-hewn churches and intricate cave systems, continues to attract a significant number of local and international tourists.