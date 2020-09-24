Local head turns village into ‘Big Brother house’

A local head (muhtar), İdris Aydın, who got fed up with the robberies and the treasure hunters in his Gököz village in the northwestern province of Bursa, set up a CCTV system and put 11 cameras in various corners to control the village like a “Big Brother house.”

“It costed a lot, around 75,000 Turkish Liras ($9,700). But now we are relaxed. We have had no record of burglary or treasure hunting since then,” Aydın said.

Expressing that he is paying the cost from his pocket, he underlined, “I still pay the installments with my salary. But no problem. With the system, now the villagers have free Wi-Fi, too.”

As part of the system, the villagers can see all the camera shootings with an application they have downloaded on their mobiles.

“People look at the phone, control the cameras. If they see suspicious activity, they warn each other in minutes,” Aydın added.