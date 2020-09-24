Local head turns village into ‘Big Brother house’

  • September 24 2020 07:00:00

Local head turns village into ‘Big Brother house’

BURSA
Local head turns village into ‘Big Brother house’

A local head (muhtar), İdris Aydın, who got fed up with the robberies and the treasure hunters in his Gököz village in the northwestern province of Bursa, set up a CCTV system and put 11 cameras in various corners to control the village like a “Big Brother house.”

“It costed a lot, around 75,000 Turkish Liras ($9,700). But now we are relaxed. We have had no record of burglary or treasure hunting since then,” Aydın said.

Expressing that he is paying the cost from his pocket, he underlined, “I still pay the installments with my salary. But no problem. With the system, now the villagers have free Wi-Fi, too.”

As part of the system, the villagers can see all the camera shootings with an application they have downloaded on their mobiles.

“People look at the phone, control the cameras. If they see suspicious activity, they warn each other in minutes,” Aydın added.

Local head turns village into ‘Big Brother house’

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish novelist sues Netflix series for plagiarism

    Turkish novelist sues Netflix series for plagiarism

  2. Mosaics in ancient church unearthed

    Mosaics in ancient church unearthed

  3. Turkey to produce its own gas at an economic cost: Minister

    Turkey to produce its own gas at an economic cost: Minister

  4. Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğan's criticism

    Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğan's criticism

  5. Wife of dead American journalist testifies on husband’s body conditions

    Wife of dead American journalist testifies on husband’s body conditions
Recommended
Few could watch mysterious ‘light incident’ due to COVID-19

Few could watch mysterious ‘light incident’ due to COVID-19
Few could watch mysterious ‘light incident’ due to COVID-19

Few could watch mysterious ‘light incident’ due to COVID-19
Hardworking street sweeper gets rewarded with extra salary

Hardworking street sweeper gets rewarded with extra salary
Man wants to indicate his heart is on right side of body on ID to warn doctors

Man wants to indicate his heart is on right side of body on ID to warn doctors
Governors argue over which special dog breed is ‘Lion of Anatolia’ on Twitter

Governors argue over which special dog breed is ‘Lion of Anatolia’ on Twitter
Master plan ready for protection of iconic lake in Turkey’s south

Master plan ready for protection of iconic lake in Turkey’s south
WORLD Trump lashes China as UN warns against Cold War

Trump lashes China as UN warns against 'Cold War'

U.S. President Donald Trump cast blame on China over the coronavirus pandemic in an address on Sept. 22 before the United Nations, whose chief warned against a new "Cold War" between the two powers. 
ECONOMY Turkey to produce its own gas at an economic cost: Minister

Turkey to produce its own gas at an economic cost: Minister

The production cost of the newly discovered natural gas in the Black Sea will be much more economical than the cost of the imported resources, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez has said, expressing hope to explore more gas finds in the near future.
SPORTS Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Turkish tennis player Çagla Büyükakçay qualified for the 2020 French Open (Roland Garros) second qualifying round on Sept. 22.