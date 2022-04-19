Loaned Russian paintings stuck in Seoul due to sanctions

  • April 19 2022 07:00:00

Loaned Russian paintings stuck in Seoul due to sanctions

SEOUL
Loaned Russian paintings stuck in Seoul due to sanctions

Dozens of paintings by renowned Russian artists are stuck in Seoul after an exhibition due to flight sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, organisers said Monday.

The paintings by around 50 Russian artists, including Kandinsky, Kazimir Malevich, and Alexander Rodchenko, among others, have been on display in central Seoul at the Sejong Museum of Art since December.

But following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Western countries including the United States and the EU have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow.

The Seoul exhibition wrapped up on April 17, but the paintings are stuck in the South Korean capital as all available flight options have been shut down by the sanctions on Moscow, an organizer told AFP.

The art works were loaned by four Russian institutions for the exhibition, according to Seoul organizers, including the Nizhny Novgorod State Art Museum and the Yekaterinburg Museum of Fine Arts.

“The works are being prepared to be returned, but flights are currently blocked due to the war in Ukraine,” organizers told AFP.

“Although nothing has been confirmed yet, the Russian side is seeking a way to receive them in a non-airway way.”

The paintings include “Improvisation 4” (1909) by Kandinsky and “Suprematism” (1915-16) by Malevich, as well as “Jewish Venus” (1912) by Mikhail Larionov.

TURKEY Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader

Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia seeks guarantee from Turkey for arriving planes

    Russia seeks guarantee from Turkey for arriving planes

  2. Dust cloud expected to hit several provinces

    Dust cloud expected to hit several provinces

  3. U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

    U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

  4. Tourists flock to Antalya during Easter holiday

    Tourists flock to Antalya during Easter holiday

  5. Turkey launches major offensive into PKK targets in Northern Iraq

    Turkey launches major offensive into PKK targets in Northern Iraq
Recommended
Pera Museum features works from Nobel Collection

Pera Museum features works from Nobel Collection
Bella Hadid complains Instagram censors her posts

Bella Hadid complains Instagram censors her posts
Doja Cat brings pyro back to Coachella

Doja Cat brings pyro back to Coachella
Roman-era theater comes to life

Roman-era theater comes to life
‘Fantastic Beasts’ tops N America box office

‘Fantastic Beasts’ tops N America box office
Libya’s underground homes wait for tourism revival

Libya’s underground homes wait for tourism revival
WORLD Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.

ECONOMY Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February

Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February

Turkey’s external assets reached $288.1 billion in February, down 1.6 percent from the end of 2021, according to data released by the Turkish Central Bank yesterday.

SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.