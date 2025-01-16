Lieutenants face disciplinary panel in oath row

ANKARA

Military personnel accused of organizing a controversial sword oath ceremony at the National Defense University's (MSÜ) land forces academy graduation presented their defenses on Jan. 16, before the Defense Ministry's high disciplinary board.

The nine-member board will determine whether the eight officers, including five lieutenants, should be dismissed from the armed forces.

Among those disciplined were a company commander, a battalion commander and a deputy regiment commander, media reports said.

A reasoned decision regarding the case will be prepared within 10 working days, Defense Ministry sources told media on Jan. 16. The decision will be shared with the public following its approval.

Last year, the sources said the students had previously sought permission to conduct the ceremony seven times but were denied.

The incident, which occurred on Aug. 30, 2024, involved around 400 graduating lieutenants who gathered after the official ceremony to recite an oath while crossing swords.

Led by valedictorian Ebru Eroğlu, the act pledged allegiance to the Turkish republic, its secular values and territorial integrity, with participants declaring, “We are the soldiers of Mustafa Kemal [Atatürk].”

Videos of the ceremony were widely circulated on social media, igniting political debate.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan denounced the act in a speech on Sept. 7, 2024, labeling the participants as “a few presumptuous."

"Who are you drawing your swords against?" he asked. "All the necessary research is being done regarding these... We will not allow political accounts to be taken through our army."

The president said discussions were underway with the ministry and the Land Forces Command to “quickly clean up” the relevant individuals.

“We will not turn a blind eye to any situation that could harm our army, which is known worldwide for its superior discipline, and we will definitely take the necessary steps within the framework of democratic control mechanisms," Erdoğan added.

Defense sources have also said the contentious oath discredited the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). "They brought the TSK into question and tarnished its reputation," the ministry sources told media following the incident.