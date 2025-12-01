LG Energy Solution, GO Enerji to build battery plant in Ankara

South Korea’s LG Energy Solution and Türkiye’s GO Enerji have agreed to establish a battery pack production facility in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The plant, designed to supply electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage systems, will be launched with an initial investment of 45 million euros. Over the long term, the total investment value is expected to exceed 1 billion euros.

According to the agreement, the factory will begin operations in the second quarter of 2026 with an initial capacity of 2.5 gigawatt-hours. Within two years, production capacity is planned to expand to 7.5 gigawatt-hours.

GO Enerji Chairman Gökhan Yıldız emphasized that the plant will produce under the “Made in Türkiye” label.

“By supplying battery packs to the domestic market, we aim to reduce external dependence in this field. At the same time, by serving LG Energy Solution’s global customers, we will contribute to positioning Türkiye as an international hub for energy technologies,” he stated.

Yıldız said the investment will not only establish the factory but also include the creation of a research and development center.

“This facility will strengthen Türkiye's capacity for advanced technology development and help train qualified professionals for the sector,” he said, noting that export markets will primarily include Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

LG Energy Solution had previously signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Ford Otosan in 2023 to build a plant in Ankara, which was intended to become one of Europe’s largest battery cell production bases. However, that project was later shelved.

