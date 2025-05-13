Latin passion on opera stage

ANKARA
The Ankara State Opera and Ballet (ADOB) has premiered “Tango Tutkusu” (Passion for Tango), a work that combines music from two separate choreographies, Argentine composer Astor Pantaleon Piazzolla’s “Tangata” and Mexican composer Arturo Márquez’s “Crossroads.”

Before the performance at the Opera Stage, ADOB paid tribute to its late chief choreographer Almula Özlem, who passed away at a young age in May last year. Images of Özlem and scenes from her performances were projected on stage, honoring her lasting impact on Turkish ballet.

Bleda Özlem, a principal ballerina with ADOB and sister of the late artist, announced that “Passion for Tango” was dedicated to Almula Özlem.

“This evening’s performance is a heartfelt dedication to my beloved sister, who was serving as chief choreographer when she passed away last year at this time,” she said.

“Almula Özlem was a devoted artist who lived every moment on stage with sincerity and grace. Her absence is felt deeply in the wings, rehearsal rooms and on stage. Her memory, the discipline she brought to her craft and her quiet elegance live on with us. We know that artists never die, they live on with the marks they leave behind. The performance tells a story of passion, emotional depth and the fragility of life. Every step tonight is a tribute to her spirit,” she added.

The ceremony also featured speeches from Deputy Director General of the State Opera and Ballet Ahmet Volkan Ersoy and Almula Özlem’s son, Kuzey Ersoy.

“My dear mother, I am here to remember you,” said Kuzey. “Tonight, your friends will dance for you. With each step, they will remember you; with every note, they will feel you. We are grateful for your art, your devotion, and the beautiful memories you left behind. This performance is a tribute from your colleagues, friends, and devoted audience — and most of all, from your son who never forgets you and your sister who carries you always in her heart. Happy Mother’s Day.”

The show’s first act featured “Crossroads,” choreographed by Can Arslan to music by Márquez. In the second act, the dancers performed Piazzolla’s “Tangata” with choreography by German artist Ricardo Fernando, bringing a wave of Latin energy to the stage.

The audience gave a long-standing ovation at the end of the show.

The production, featuring set and costume design by Ricardo Fernando and lighting by Ali Gökdemir, stars İlhan Durgut, Sultan Erol and Nilay Tahiroğlu. It will be performed again on May 15 and 17 and will also be featured in the Turkish Cultural Road Festivals and the International Bodrum Ballet Festival.

 

Erdoğan, Italy's Meloni discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments
