Last steel block placed in Çanakkale 1915 Bridge

  • May 16 2020 17:19:00

Last steel block placed in Çanakkale 1915 Bridge

İSTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Last steel block placed in Çanakkale 1915 Bridge

With the construction of Çanakkale 1915 Bridge, Turkey realizes centuries' dream, said the Turkish president on May 16. 

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended via videoconference to the ceremony for the placement of the last steel block of 318-meter (1,043-feet) towers of the bridge in the country’s northwestern Çanakkale province.

“The [1915 Çanakkale] bridge with the title of the longest of its kind in the world, will decorate the Strait as a symbol of our 1915 Çanakkale Victory,” he said.

He underlined the importance of strong infrastructure and transportation saying the country’s success in it will be the biggest advantage in the world which will be reshaped politically and economically after the coronavirus.

Turkey on Saturday completed 32 tower blocks of 1915 Çanakkale Bridge, which will be put into service on March 18, 2022.

The suspension bridge will have the largest central span in the world.

Turkish president, Iraqi premier discuss COVID-19 over phone
Turkish president, Iraqi premier discuss COVID-19 over phone

Çanakale,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

    Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

  3. Fog blankets Istanbul, creates scenic views

    Fog blankets Istanbul, creates scenic views

  4. Turkey imposes 4-day curfew in 15 provinces amid pandemic

    Turkey imposes 4-day curfew in 15 provinces amid pandemic

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,055 as recoveries exceed 106,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,055 as recoveries exceed 106,000
Recommended
Turkish ambassador only candidate for 75th UN assembly presidency

Turkish ambassador only candidate for 75th UN assembly presidency
Sleep-wake disorders more common during pandemic: Expert

Sleep-wake disorders more common during pandemic: Expert
Diyarbakır renovates terror-hit sites

Diyarbakır renovates terror-hit sites
Turkish spokesperson slams Israels annexation plan

Turkish spokesperson slams Israel's annexation plan
Antiserum research on animals in Turkey to start: Minister

Antiserum research on animals in Turkey to start: Minister

Turkey distributes protective supplies to NATO staff

Turkey distributes protective supplies to NATO staff

WORLD Trump fires State Dept watchdog investigating Pompeo

Trump fires State Dept watchdog investigating Pompeo

A government watchdog fired suddenly by Donald Trump was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said a Democratic lawmaker who accused the president of committing a potentially illegal act of retribution.

ECONOMY Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

Turkey to open doors to 31 countries for health tourism

Turkey will accept patients from 31 countries as of May 20 as it loosens coronavirus restrictions, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

SPORTS Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early on May 15 that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.