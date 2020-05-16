Turkish president, Iraqi premier discuss COVID-19 over phone

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to discuss cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.



Erdoğan and al-Kadhimi also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed more than 306,000 people worldwide with over 4.5 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.62 million.



