Last picture show looms for British India's summer capital

  • July 05 2021 07:00:00

Last picture show looms for British India's summer capital

SHIMLA-Agence France-Presse
Last picture show looms for British Indias summer capital

With its ancient humming projector and elegant balcony, the Shahi Theatre is the last surviving single-screen cinema in Shimla, the Himalayan hill station that was once the summer retreat of British India.

But like many other once-teeming movie houses across the country that were already struggling to stay afloat, the pandemic may be the final death knell for the century-old picture house.

It was originally built as a theatre in British times, when the entire colonial administration would decamp from the blistering summer heat of the plains for the cool mountain climate further north.

Current owner Sahil Sharma said his grandfather bought the building and turned it into a cinema after the British left in 1947, at a time when the town’s other three theatres were too expensive for ordinary people.

"In those days we still had the British legacy that people couldn’t go around in the evenings without good formal clothes," Sharma told AFP.

"So ordinary and poor people didn’t have a cinema they could call their own."

Shimla was a popular destination in the golden decades after independence and its cinemas would host prime ministers and celebrities as people flocked to see the latest Bollywood flicks.

"I was here in 1972 when the Pakistani president’s daughter watched a movie," recalls Ashok Kapoor, 69, who started working at the now-closed Ritz Cinema as a teenager and rose to be manager.

She was there, Kapoor says, because elsewhere in Shimla the leaders of India and Pakistan were meeting to defuse tensions after a brief conflict between both countries the year before, during the Bangladesh war of independence.

Satish Kumar, another old hand who has worked at the Shahi for 50 years, says a brisk black market for tickets used to cater for queues that stretched around the block.

But, he adds, business has been "really bad over the last few years."

Shimla has lost some of its old-world charm as the local population has grown and the town has sprawled over the hills, although the main street - The Mall - retains its colonial-era shopfronts.

In recent decades cinemagoers have drifted to out-of-town multiplexes with their air conditioning, surround-sound and greater choice of films.

The trend has been replicated across the country, with hundreds of antiquated single-screen cinemas once catering to budget crowds closing their doors in recent years.

Only two Shimla cinemas were left by last year but when India went into a national coronavirus lockdown, the Ritz folded too.

Movie houses were only allowed to open again last October but were forced to shut again in April after a vicious new wave of COVID cases that dwarfed the previous year’s outbreak.

"We aren’t sure about our post-corona future," Sharma says, fearing that audiences housebound by the pandemic have permanently switched their movie habits to online streaming.

"We don’t even know if people would still want to come to cinemas."

COVID-19, british india,

ECONOMY Annual inflation rate at 17.53 pct in June

Annual inflation rate at 17.53 pct in June
MOST POPULAR

  1. WHO official praises Turkey’s vaccination drive

    WHO official praises Turkey’s vaccination drive

  2. Niğde province welcomes visitors with rich heritage

    Niğde province welcomes visitors with rich heritage

  3. Cairo hails Ankara's efforts to normalize relations

    Cairo hails Ankara's efforts to normalize relations

  4. New #MeToo movement echoes in Turkey’s entertainment world

    New #MeToo movement echoes in Turkey’s entertainment world

  5. Founder of Çiftlik Bank extradited to Turkey

    Founder of Çiftlik Bank extradited to Turkey
Recommended
Artistic space bridging gap between local, Syrian artists

Artistic space bridging gap between local, Syrian artists
Medieval mountain gate reinstalled after 79 years

Medieval mountain gate reinstalled after 79 years
Laughing face of Turkish cinema remembered on 21st death anniversary

Laughing face of Turkish cinema remembered on 21st death anniversary
Some 8,500-year-old human skeletons found in apartment yard

Some 8,500-year-old human skeletons found in apartment yard
Picasso kept in Maine house closet for 50 years is sold

Picasso kept in Maine house closet for 50 years is sold
Jim Morrison: Did he OD or did he disappear

Jim Morrison: Did he OD or did he disappear?
WORLD Japan searches for dozens missing in resort town mudslide

Japan searches for dozens missing in resort town mudslide

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris on July 5 looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people.

ECONOMY Annual inflation rate at 17.53 pct in June

Annual inflation rate at 17.53 pct in June

Turkey posted a 17.53 percent annual hike in consumer prices in June, the country’s statistical authority said on July 5.

SPORTS Beşiktaş signs Turkish midfielder Salih Uçan

Beşiktaş signs Turkish midfielder Salih Uçan

Beşiktaş on July 4 signed Turkish midfielder Salih Uçan on free transfer.