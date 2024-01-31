Language requirements spark debate among tourist guides

ISTANBUL

Proposed changes to Turkish travel laws ignite a debate as tourist guides claim that removing foreign language proficiency requirements for guides will compromise professional standards and service quality in the tourism sector.

The proposed amendments to the 1618 Law on Turkish Travel Agencies Union suggest including the term "Turkish guidance," which questions the necessity of a foreign language requirement for guiding.

Özgür Özaltun, president of the Istanbul Guides Chamber, explained, "Removing the language proficiency requirement would detrimentally impact our profession." He argued that lowering the profession's quality would, in turn, negatively impact the country's tourism sector.

Debates escalate over the foreign language requirement for tourist guides amid a pressing need for skilled professionals in the tourism sector.

Advocates for maintaining the current regulation argue that the proposed concept of "Turkish guidance" would eliminate the requirement for proficiency in at least one foreign language, thereby lowering the overall quality of the profession. The current regulations dictate that individuals aspiring to be tourist guides must be Turkish citizens, possess proficiency in at least one foreign language, and graduate from relevant programs.

Tolga Yalçın, a tourist guide with 18 years of experience, raised concerns about the potential removal of language proficiency requirements.

"Competence is crucial to the essence of the profession, and language proficiency is a determining factor. If we eliminate this language requirement, graduates without language proficiency tests would directly start guiding, leading to numerous issues," he said.