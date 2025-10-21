Landslide shuts down highway in southern Türkiye

HATAY
A fierce spell of rain accompanied by strong winds has swept across southern Türkiye, triggering a landslide in Hatay that obstructed a major highway, stranded countless vehicles and stalled traffic for hours.

 

The downpour, which intensified in the early hours of Oct. 20, caused flooding on roads across the districts of İskenderun and Payas, submerging homes and businesses.

 

Emergency crews deployed fire trucks and construction equipment to rescue stranded drivers and clear debris, while residents helped free some vehicles stuck on streets and roads.

 

In Payas, schools were closed for the day, while students trapped on a school bus were rescued with the help of a backhoe.

 

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry stated that traffic on the route between Payas and Dörtyol districts was diverted to a single lane under controlled conditions for people's safety.

 

Cleanup operations by highway authorities continued after a jeep and a truck were trapped by mud and rock sliding from higher ground.

 

In one neighborhood, rescue teams reached stranded residents by boat and evacuated them to safety.

 

Meanwhile, a waterspout was spotted off the coast of İskenderun during the storm, briefly churning over the sea before dissipating.

 

As Hatay grapples with flood damage, much of Türkiye is preparing for a sharp weather change marking the start of a winter-like week.

 

The Turkish State Meteorological Service forecast widespread rainfall across the country, including parts of the Aegean, Central Anatolia and eastern regions.

 

Higher elevations in the eastern Black Sea and northeastern Anatolia are expected to see sleet and snowfall, while strong downpours are likely along the eastern Black Sea coast.

 

Morning fog and low visibility are expected in parts of the Marmara and northern Aegean regions.

 

Temperatures are set to drop across northern and central Türkiye, falling below seasonal norms, while remaining closer to average in the country’s southern regions.

