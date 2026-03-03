Teacher’s killing in Istanbul sparks outrage, revives debate on school violence

ISTANBUL

The killing of a high school teacher by her student in Istanbul has sent shockwaves across Türkiye, reigniting long-standing concerns over violence in schools and prompting widespread protests by education unions.

On the morning of March 2, a 17-year-old student attacked a teacher with a knife at an Istanbul vocational high school, located in the Çekmeköy district on Istanbul’s Asian side.

Biology teacher Fatma Nur Çelik, 44, was critically wounded and later died despite emergency medical treatment.

A second teacher and a 15-year-old student were also injured while trying to intervene, but are expected to recover.

The suspect, identified only by his initials F.S.B., was taken into police custody at the scene.

While authorities have launched both criminal and administrative investigations into the incident, new details emerging after the attack have deepened public anger.

According to local media reports, the student had previously been involved in violent incidents at school and had disciplinary records.

Çelik, who served on the school’s disciplinary board, had reportedly warned colleagues during earlier meetings, stating: “We have no safety guarantee.”

Investigators are also examining claims that the student had recently been discharged from a psychiatric hospital and allegedly planned the attack by checking the teacher’s class schedule in advance.

In protest, multiple education unions — including Türk Eğitim-Sen, Eğitim Bir-Sen, Eğitim Sen and Eğitim-İş — announced a one-day work stoppage across Istanbul’s schools.

Union leaders said that the decision to strike was taken to protest violence against education workers, to demand increased security measures in schools and to pay final respects to Çelik.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek confirmed that prosecutors had launched a full investigation and said those responsible would “answer before the law.”

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin described the killing as a loss that has “deeply shaken the entire nation,” emphasizing the role of teachers as custodians of Türkiye’s future.

"We are all deeply shaken by the loss of an educator in such an attack — someone who entered the classroom to touch a child’s mind and shape a young person’s future,” the minister said.

The Education Ministry said inspectors had been assigned to examine potential negligence and that psychological support services were being provided to students and staff.

"Efforts will be pursued with unwavering determination to ensure the safety of educational environments and to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” the ministry’s statement said.

Classes at the school were suspended for one day.

The killing has revived a painful and unresolved national debate.

In recent years, Türkiye has seen repeated incidents of violence involving students, teachers and school staff.

Several high-profile attacks in the past decade triggered temporary strikes and protests, but education experts argue that structural problems remain unaddressed.