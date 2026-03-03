Bolu mayor suspended after arrest in extortion probe

BOLU

Bolu Mayor Tanju Özcan from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) was suspended from office on March 3, just hours after he and his deputy mayor were jailed pending trial on charges of extortion.

The first public reports of the investigation into the opposition mayor in the northern province surfaced last week, when he and 12 other suspects were detained.

Prosecutors alleged that the municipal administration coerced local chain supermarkets into signing advertising contracts with a municipality-affiliated company, threatening inspections and administrative sanctions for non-compliance.

Following approximately three days in detention, a court ordered the arrest of Özcan and his deputy, Süleyman Can, on charges of extortion.

The Interior Ministry subsequently removed Özcan from office, citing “a temporary measure.” In the next phase, members of the municipal council will hold an internal vote to elect an acting mayor who will serve during Özcan’s trial.

Among those detained, Bolu Municipal Council member Ali Sarıyıldız was placed under house arrest for four months, while 10 other suspects were released under judicial supervision and subject to overseas travel bans.

Shortly before his detention, Özcan wrote on social media: “I was detained because thousands of students in my hometown were granted scholarships. For me, this is an honor.”

He said that advertising revenues were used to fund student scholarships.

The investigation and arrests mark the latest episode in a broader crackdown targeting CHP-run municipalities. High-profile figures, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, are also facing allegations ranging from bribery to manipulation of public tenders.