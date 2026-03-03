MHP leader denounces Iran attack as trap

ANKARA
Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli on March 3 described the attack on Iran just days after the country returned to the nuclear negotiation table as a trap set against Tehran.

“A U.S. strike on Iran would distort both regional and global balances. This aggression is utterly illegitimate,” Bahçeli said during his parliamentary group meeting in the capital Ankara.

Recalling that the U.S. and Iran held negotiations in Geneva on Feb. 26 regarding a nuclear deal, Bahçeli drew attention to the fact that the attacks occurred just two days later.

“Iran was lured into a trap under the guise of negotiations,” he said.

Bahçeli also condemned Israel’s strike on Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei while he was meeting with senior politicians and bureaucrats, noting that the killing of those present in that meeting represents “sheer treachery.”

“The act of Mossad agents capturing real-time images following Khamenei’s death and sending them to Netanyahu’s office is nothing short of a horrifying, orchestrated act of aggression,” he said.

Bahçeli pointed to the importance of the” terror-free Türkiye” bid in the face of the recent development in the region, referring to the government’s initiative to end PKK’s terrorist activities.

“I believe the importance of internal cohesion and the value of national unity have become even clearer,” he stated. “Those who frown upon the goal of terror-free Türkiye now understand our true objectives. Is that clear?”

Emphasizing the necessity of preserving Iran’s territorial integrity, Bahçeli warned, “The fragmentation of this country would have profoundly negative repercussions not only for Türkiye and regional states but also for global politics.”

 

