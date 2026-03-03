Erdoğan, Rutte discuss NATO’s stance on Iran war

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte exchanged views on the ongoing war in the Middle East and the alliance’s readiness to deter and defend against any threat.

Erdoğan and Rutte spoke on the phone on late March 2, a readout from the Communication Directorate informed, stressing that the call addressed the issues on NATO’s agenda as well as regional and global developments.

Stating that Türkiye closely follows the conflicts in the region, Erdoğan underlined the importance of giving diplomacy a chance for lasting and sustainable peace. The two leaders also reviewed the agenda of the upcoming NATO leaders’ summit to be held in Türkiye in July 2025.

Rutte, for his part, said he discussed the security situation in the region. “We both agree on the importance of NATO’s 360-degree approach to security, and that we are always ready to deter and defend against any threat, from any direction,” he stated.

Erdoğan also spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. During the conversation, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of intensifying peace-oriented engagement and encouraging the parties to return to dialogue in order to ensure lasting calm in the region.

Erdoğan, in his address at an iftar dinner with his Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials, described the attacks against Iran as a violation of international law.

Türkiye has engaged in finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis between the United States and Israel, but negotiations fell short of resolving the problem, Erdoğan said.

“With the provocations of Israel, which feeds on blood and chaos, the dispute has unfortunately escalated into a hot conflict. Mutual retaliations have adversely affected our brothers and sisters in the Gulf, as well.”

Türkiye will continue its effort to prevent further escalation and advocate peace, the president stated, stressing, “Our priority is to establish a ceasefire and clear the path for dialogue. I am speaking frankly; this conflict-ridden process will have severe implications for regional and global security if the necessary intervention is not undertaken.”