Lady Gaga announces March release for new album 'Mayhem'

Expect some mayhem this spring, courtesy of Lady Gaga. The Grammy-winning songwriter and actor will release her seventh studio album March 7, which press materials say will explore “themes of chaos and transformation.” The 14-track album will be titled “Mayhem.”

It will follow last year’s “Harlequin,” a companion album for the film “Joker: Folie à Deux” that stalled at No. 20 on the Billboard 200. Two of the early singles from “Mayhem” have done well, with “Disease” hitting No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 and “Die With a Smile,” a collaboration with Bruno Mars, spending three weeks at No. 1.

“This is probably the most clear I have felt in about a decade for myself just personally. I feel more on my game with this music than I have in a really long time,” she told The Associated Press last year. “When you're feeling clear and healthy and happy, I feel like that's when your art can really fly.”

According to the announcement, “‘Mayhem’ reinvents her early sound with a kaleidoscopic approach that draws from her expansive musical library while embracing a fresh and fearless artistic perspective.”

Lady Gaga will debut the third single and accompanying music video from “Mayhem” on Sunday, airing during a commercial break at the Grammy Awards.

She also is slated to join artists including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks and Joni Mitchell at FireAid benefit for the people and communities devastated by the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

