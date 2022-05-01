Labor Day marked across Turkey

  • May 01 2022 14:00:00

ISTANBUL
International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day, has been marked by tens of thousands in rallies organized by labor unions, non-governmental organizations and political parties across Turkey.

The biggest crown gathered in Istanbul’s Maltepe district to celebrate the day.

Istanbul Governor’s Office banned celebrations in Taksim Square, one of Istanbul’s landmarks, but police permitted labor unions to lay wreaths on the Republic Monument and make their press statements in small groups.

The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions (DİSK), the Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (KESK) and TÜRK-İş were among the unions entering Taksim.

Groups of people attempted to march to Taksim from the Beşiktaş and Şişli districts without any permission, but police intervened in the group. According to sources, around 160 were detained.

The İzmir Metropolitan Municipality decreased all public transportation fees to 1 kuruş for a day.

Inhabitants of İzmir filled the famous Gündoğan Agora and welcomed the Labor Day with various concerts that started in the afternoon and lasted till the night.

One other vigorous celebration was held in the eastern province of Tunceli.

Hundreds of people gathered on the Sanat Sokağı, roughly called “The Arts Street,” and marched to the Seyit Rıza Square, singing songs and shouting chants.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a statement early on May 1 to mark “the day of all workers.”

