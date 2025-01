‘La Traviata’ opera to premiere in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (İDOB) is set to present its new production, “La Traviata,” as the first premiere of the 2024–2025 season. The İDOB Orchestra will be conducted by Alessandro De Marchi and Zdravko Lazarov, while the İDOB Choir will be led by Paolo Villa. The opera will debut tomorrow at Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).