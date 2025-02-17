Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo

TOKYO

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş met with Japanese Crown Prince Akishino at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Feb. 17 to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

“We wish for the Turkish-Japanese friendship to grow stronger in every field, and I express our satisfaction with the historical and deep-rooted bond between our countries,” Kurtulmuş said in a post on X after the talks.

Accompanying the parliament speaker was his wife, Sevgi Kurtulmuş, while Akishino was joined by Crown Princess Kiko.

“I would like to thank the Crown Prince and Princess Akishino for their kind hospitality,” Numan Kurtulmuş wrote.

Later, Kurtulmuş addressed the ongoing crisis in Gaza at a separate event in Tokyo.

He condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to take control of Gaza and forcibly remove its residents, calling it “incomprehensible” and “irrational in politics.”

“It is completely unacceptable and does not correspond to any historical facts. It is not possible to put it on the table, to even talk about it," he added.

“We have to enter a period in which the two-state solution in Gaza, the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders and the United Nations resolutions that guarantee the protection of the sacred values of all religions there are implemented."