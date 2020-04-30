Kosovo thanks Turkey for medical aid to battle COVID-19

PRISTINA- Anadolu Agency

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti thanked Turkey for delivering medical supplies to his country amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister's office said on April 30.

In a statement, the office said Kurti received Turkish Ambassador to Kosovo Çağrı Sakar and they discussed the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19.

During the meeting, Kurti thanked Turkey for supporting Kosovo in its fight against the outbreak.

Turkey has delivered aid to at least 57 countries, including Kosovo, to help them contain the spread of the virus.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.



