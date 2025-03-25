Korean Air finalizes $32 bln aircraft deal with Boeing, GE

Korean Air finalizes $32 bln aircraft deal with Boeing, GE

SEOUL
Korean Air finalizes $32 bln aircraft deal with Boeing, GE

Korean Air has finalized a deal to purchase up to 50 Boeing aircraft, the United States has said, a move that comes as President Donald Trump seeks to boost American manufacturing.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hosted a signing ceremony for the agreement valued at around $32 billion between Korean Air and US aviation giant Boeing, as well as GE Aerospace.

"The agreement covers Korean Air's purchase of up to 50 widebody aircraft manufactured by Boeing using GE Aerospace engines," the U.S. Commerce Department said.

Korean Air last year announced an order for 40 Boeing 787 and 777X wide-body aircraft at Britain's Farnborough Airshow, in good news for the embattled U.S. aviation giant.

The deal at the time included an option for 10 more 787 planes.

"President Trump and I are dedicated to launching a new era for American manufacturing," Lutnick said in a statement.

He added that his department "remains committed to supporting these endeavors that will fuel our nation's economic resurgence."

The announcement comes as the Trump administration has been imposing tariffs on countries and sectoral imports, while threatening further levies, in part to boost domestic industries.

As of July 2024, the Seoul-based carrier expected the first delivery from the deal to be in 2028.

Boeing has been hit by manufacturing backlogs and safety concerns.

In January last year, a fuselage panel blew out of a 737 MAX flown by Alaska Airlines, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid

Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid

    Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid

  2. More than 170 jailed pending trial over protests

    More than 170 jailed pending trial over protests

  3. Bahçeli condemns CHP over protests

    Bahçeli condemns CHP over protests

  4. Istanbul Municipality elects acting mayor

    Istanbul Municipality elects acting mayor

  5. Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant

    Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant
Recommended
Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant

Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant
Türkiye seen long-term market by international investors’

'Türkiye seen long-term market by international investors’
Households’ inflation expectations ticked up in March

Households’ inflation expectations ticked up in March
Türkiye’s crude steel output down 6 percent in February

Türkiye’s crude steel output down 6 percent in February
Impact of market volatility on economy will be limited: Şimşek

Impact of market volatility on economy will be limited: Şimşek
IMF, Argentina in advanced talks over new loan program

IMF, Argentina in advanced talks over new loan program
US imposes trade restrictions on dozens of entities

US imposes trade restrictions on dozens of entities
WORLD Israel PM threatens to seize Gaza territory unless hostages freed

Israel PM threatens to seize Gaza territory unless hostages freed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned Hamas that Israel would seize territory in Gaza if the militants refused to release hostages still held in the Palestinian territory.
ECONOMY Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant

Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant

Aksa Enerji has announced that its Mersin Wind Power Plant is the first renewable energy facility with storage in Türkiye to obtain approval for a generation license.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿