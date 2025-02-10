King’s Road unearthed in Bodrum

King’s Road unearthed in Bodrum

MUĞLA
King’s Road unearthed in Bodrum

The ancient fortification road in Gümüşlük, a district of Bodrum in the western province of Muğla, has reemerged as the sea receded, revealing a path that extends to Rabbit Island.

 

Known among locals as the "King’s Road," the 3,500-year-old route once provided access to the ancient city of Myndos and was recently captured by drone footage.

 

The stone-paved road, now more visible due to the drop in sea levels, has drawn the attention of both local and international tourists. Visitors have been walking along the historic path, tracing the remnants of ancient Myndos. Some took souvenir photos on the King’s Road, experiencing the site's rich historical atmosphere firsthand.

 

Historically, the road was a key route connecting travelers to Myndos. Today, it stands out for its archaeological and touristic significance. Experts emphasize the need to increase awareness to protect and promote the King’s Road.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

    Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

  2. Ministry slaps lenders with hefty fines over fees charged

    Ministry slaps lenders with hefty fines over fees charged

  3. President Erdoğan in Malaysia for official visit

    President Erdoğan in Malaysia for official visit

  4. BYD to integrate DeepSeek, broaden self-driving tech

    BYD to integrate DeepSeek, broaden self-driving tech

  5. Venice extends controverial tax for day-trippers to 2025

    Venice extends controverial tax for day-trippers to 2025
Recommended
Scandal-hit narco-musical wins Spanish film prize

Scandal-hit narco-musical wins Spanish film prize
New archaeological discovery in Hadrianopolis

New archaeological discovery in Hadrianopolis
‘Toska’ exhibition opens at CerModern

‘Toska’ exhibition opens at CerModern
Ed Sheeran busted by Indian police

Ed Sheeran busted by Indian police
Berlin film festival to try to keep politics at bay

Berlin film festival to try to keep politics at bay
Pair of rare black wolves caught on camera

Pair of rare black wolves caught on camera
Demi Moore wins at Critics Choice

Demi Moore wins at Critics Choice
WORLD Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

Gaza truce under strain after Trump warning

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel appeared increasingly fragile Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned "all hell" would break loose unless Hamas releases every Israeli hostage by the weekend.
ECONOMY Ministry slaps lenders with hefty fines over fees charged

Ministry slaps lenders with hefty fines over fees charged

The Trade Ministry has imposed hefty fines on the lenders it inspected in 2024, following customer complaints about the fees and commissions collected by banks.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿