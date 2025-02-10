King’s Road unearthed in Bodrum

MUĞLA

The ancient fortification road in Gümüşlük, a district of Bodrum in the western province of Muğla, has reemerged as the sea receded, revealing a path that extends to Rabbit Island.

Known among locals as the "King’s Road," the 3,500-year-old route once provided access to the ancient city of Myndos and was recently captured by drone footage.

The stone-paved road, now more visible due to the drop in sea levels, has drawn the attention of both local and international tourists. Visitors have been walking along the historic path, tracing the remnants of ancient Myndos. Some took souvenir photos on the King’s Road, experiencing the site's rich historical atmosphere firsthand.

Historically, the road was a key route connecting travelers to Myndos. Today, it stands out for its archaeological and touristic significance. Experts emphasize the need to increase awareness to protect and promote the King’s Road.