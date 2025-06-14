King Tut gold mask to leave Cairo museum after nearly 100 years

King Tut gold mask to leave Cairo museum after nearly 100 years

CAIRO
King Tut gold mask to leave Cairo museum after nearly 100 years

The golden funerary mask of ancient Egyptian King Tutankhamun (1341-1323 BC) is displayed at the Tutankhamun gallery at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo's central Tahrir Square on June 11, 2025.

After nearly a century in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, King Tutankhamun's iconic gold mask and remaining treasures are set to move to the new Grand Egyptian Museum near the Giza Pyramids.

Visitors have just days left to see the boy king's world-famous gold funerary mask before it joins more than 5,000 artefacts from his tomb at the GEM, a $1-billion megaproject opening on July 3.

"Only 26 objects from the Tutankhamun collection, including the golden mask and two coffins, remain here in Tahrir," said museum director Ali Abdel Halim.

"All are set to be moved soon," he told AFP, without confirming a specific date for the transfer.

The government has yet to officially announce when or how the last artefacts will be relocated.

Still on display are the innermost gold coffin, a gilded coffin, a gold dagger, cosmetic box, miniature coffins, royal diadem and pectorals.

Tutankhamun's treasures, registered at the Egyptian Museum on Cairo's Tahrir square in 1934, have long been its crown jewels.

But the neoclassical building -- with faded cases, no climate control and ageing infrastructure -- now contrasts with the high-tech GEM.

Once open, the GEM is believed to be the largest in the world devoted to a single civilisation, housing more than 100,000 artefacts -- with over half on public display.

In a dedicated wing, most of King Tut's treasures will be exhibited together for the first time in history since British archeologist Howard Carter discovered the young pharaoh's intact tomb in 1922.

His mummy will remain in its original resting place in Luxor's Valley of the Kings as it is "a vital part of the archeological site", Egyptian officials have said.

A virtual replica, however, will be displayed at the GEM using virtual reality technology.

The Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, long the historic heart of Egyptology, has lost in 2021 other star exhibits: 22 royal mummies including Ramses II and Queen Hatshepsut that were relocated in a widely watched state procession to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Old Cairo.

Still, it is home to around 170,000 artefacts, according to the museum director, including treasures from Yuya and Thuya - Tutankhamun's ancestors -- and items from ancient Tanis, such as the golden funerary mask of King Amenemope.

A total of 32,000 artefacts have already been relocated from storage and display halls at the Tahrir museum to the GEM.

The museum's director said the space left behind by Tutankhamun's collection will eventually be filled by a new exhibition "on par with the significance of Tut's treasures".

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

    Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

  2. Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye

    Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye

  3. Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death

    Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death

  4. Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

    Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

  5. Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism

    Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism
Recommended
Grammy category for album covers created as Sabrina Carpenters takes spotlight

Grammy category for album covers created as Sabrina Carpenter's takes spotlight
Ali Kazma’s ‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibit opens at Istanbul Modern

Ali Kazma’s ‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibit opens at Istanbul Modern
Excavation season begins at Blaundos Ancient City

Excavation season begins at Blaundos Ancient City
A culinary meander through Copenhagen

A culinary meander through Copenhagen
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault
Beach Boy Brian Wilson, surf rock poet, dies at 82

Beach Boy Brian Wilson, surf rock poet, dies at 82
WORLD At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

At least nine people were injured in northern and southern Israel following a fresh wave of Iranian missile attacks, Israeli authorities said Sunday.

ECONOMY Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel posted consolidated sales of around 5.2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025.

SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿