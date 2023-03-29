Kılıçdaroğlu meets Homeland Party Chairman İnce

KONYA

The joint presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance and chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu met Muharrem İnce, the chairman of the Homeland Party on March 29, to discuss a possible election alliance.

İnce, the former presidential candidate of the CHP in the 2018 presidential polls, has garnered the support of more than 100,000 people to make him a contender for the next presidential polls.

Meanwhile, Kılıçdaroğlu, has reiterated his vow to appoint 100,000 teachers if elected in the next elections and recruit officials based on their merit.

“We will come to power on May 15, and we will make the recruitment of 100,000 teachers,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in his visit to the Central Anatolian province of Konya as part of People’s Gatherings late on March 28. He met with civil society, businessmen and young people during his visit to the city. Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu, who is a part of the alliance, accompanied him at the iftar dinner.

“Konya is an ancient city and home to Mevlana. It is our job to explain the philosophy of Mevlana to the whole world. And my vow to you is ‘we will bring justice to this country,’” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

Konya, Türkiye’s number one farming center, is bigger than the Netherlands, but the latter’s agricultural exports exceed 100 billion euros while the former has multiple problems in producing food products, he said. “Türkiye has to compete with the world. Türkiye can grow and can be even a stronger state when it competes.”

A special development plan will be implemented to increase Türkiye’s agricultural sectors, the CHP underlined, repeating that more incentives will be introduced when they come to power in May 14 polls.

In an address to the youth, Kılıçdaroğlu pledged them more freedom and opportunities for better education and employment. “I will expand your space of freedom. Your parents will no longer be concerned about your tweets. They will be assured that there is freedom and democracy in this country.” He said around 5.5 million young people will cast their votes for the first time in May and asked for their support for changing the current system and order.

The CHP leader repeated his vow to legislate Family Insurance, which will strengthen the economy of the household. “We will not make any discrimination. This will certainly empower the women in the family. No women will be in need of men under our government,” he said.