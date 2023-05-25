Kılıçdaroğlu threatens EU to annul 2016 migrant deal

ANKARA

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the joint presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance, has threatened the European Union to annul the 2016-dated migrant deal if it does not economically and politically support Türkiye’s efforts to send all Syrian refugees back to their homeland.

“We will not send the Syrians forcibly, we’ll send them after providing life and property security. And we will get the money from the EU. If they don’t give money, then we will annul the readmission agreement,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in a televised interview with the youth on May 24.

Kılıçdaroğlu referred to a 2016 migrant deal between Türkiye and the EU that stipulates the latter’s financial support in return for hosting the 3.6 million Syrians who fled the civil war. Thanks to the deal, the Syrians found shelter on Turkish soil, while the EU pledged 6 billion euros in two batches.

“Türkiye is not a depot for immigrants,” he said, adding, “If the Europeans don’t protect the rights of Syrians and don’t pledge money for building their homes, workplaces and roads, then we will cancel the agreement. These men can go to Europe. We are undertaking all these difficulties for the Europeans to live in comfort.”

On Türkiye’s accession to the European Union, it will be up to Brussels to admit Türkiye or not after it meets all the criteria for full membership. “I don’t care whether they will take us in or not after we meet all the criteria. Türkiye has to be the strongest and most dominant country in this region,” he stated.

The EU should remove the visa requirement for Turkish nationals, the candidate said, calling on Brussels to fulfill its promise.

On ties with Russia, Kılıçdaroğlu said he won’t have any objection to having good ties with Russia, but the fact that Türkiye has become too dependent on its northern neighbor is a concern.

“This dependence is very dangerous and can cause serious problems to Türkiye in the future,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, criticizing the government for trying to establish an energy center with Russia on its soils which can further increase the country’s dependence on Russia.