Karl Lagerfeld's Paris apartment sold for 10 millions euros

Karl Lagerfeld's Paris apartment sold for 10 millions euros

PARIS
Karl Lagerfelds Paris apartment sold for 10 millions euros

The futuristic Paris apartment of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld sold for 10 million euros ($10.8 millon) at auction on March 26, its notary said.

The final price (which was 11.1 million euros with notary fees) was roughly double the guide price, set at 5.3 million euros. No details were given of the buyer.

Located in a 17th century building on Quai Voltaire, the three-room home has a view overlooking the Seine river and the Louvre Museum.

The apartment of 260 square meters has a 50-square-meter dressing room and was completely redone by Lagerfeld "in a futuristic style with a concrete floor and sections of sandblasted glass," according to the notary.

German-born Lagerfeld, whose spectacular creations and shows for Chanel, Fendi and his own brand had a profound impact on the fashion world, lived there for some 10 years until his death in February 2019.

His office and library is now open to the public as a bookshop and event space in the Latin Quarter of Paris.

A series about his life, "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld," is due for release on Disney+ in June, starring Daniel Bruhl.

In an interview with AFP earlier this month, Bruhl said he tried to emulate Lagerfeld's extreme aesthete tastes.

"I tried my best... but the furniture, the posters, the photographs, the paintings, the books... to be such a perfectionist in aesthetics is something I absolutely share but obviously I'm useless in comparison," Bruhl said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

    Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

  2. The irony of Steve Martin's life isn't lost on him

    The irony of Steve Martin's life isn't lost on him

  3. Lady Gaga's next album is on its way

    Lady Gaga's next album is on its way

  4. FMCG market expands 80 percent last year

    FMCG market expands 80 percent last year

  5. German economy expected to grow only 0.1 percent this year

    German economy expected to grow only 0.1 percent this year
Recommended
Türkiyes largest skeleton collection in Denizli

Türkiye's largest skeleton collection in Denizli
Lady Gagas next album is on its way

Lady Gaga's next album is on its way
The irony of Steve Martins life isnt lost on him

The irony of Steve Martin's life isn't lost on him
British Museum sues former curator over the alleged theft of items

British Museum sues former curator over the alleged theft of items
Shakira releases her first album in seven years

Shakira releases her first album in seven years
Paris race celebrates servers

Paris race celebrates servers
WORLD Thai parliament passes same-sex marriage bill

Thai parliament passes same-sex marriage bill

Thailand's parliament passed a same-sex marriage bill yesterday, paving the way for the kingdom to become the first Southeast Asian nation to recognize LGBT marriage equality.
ECONOMY Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

Trade with Israel declines amid Gaza war: Minister

The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Israel has declined by 33 percent between Oct. 7 and March 30, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿