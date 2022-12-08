Kalın, Sullivan discuss Syria and F-16 sales

ANKARA

Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın told U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organizations that pose a threat to national security were targeted in Türkiye’s operations in Syria and Iraq, and reminded that Türkiye, which is exposed to terrorist attacks, has the right to self-defense.

Sullivan and Kalın had a phone conversation on Dec. 7 which addressed the bilateral political and economic relations, defense industry cooperation, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Eastern Mediterranean, Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership bids, and global and regional issues including Syria, Iraq, and the fight against terror, said a statement by the Turkish presidency.

Kalın stressed that Türkiye is determined to eliminate every form of terrorist danger and threat.

The two sides expressed pleasure over the meeting held at leaders’ level on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, and agreed that dialogue and consultations about global and regional issues will continue.

“It was noted that Türkiye and the U.S., as two NATO allies, should focus on strategic priorities and shared interests. The importance of the ongoing cooperation in the defense industry was stressed, and it was noted that Türkiye expects the congressional approval process of the F-16 procurement and modernization demand to be completed without conditions,” said the statement.

Stressing the need for ending the Ukraine war and returning to the negotiating table, Türkiye determinedly continues its diplomatic efforts to pave the way for a ceasefire, including a prisoner-of-war exchange agreement and grain deal.

Kalın noted that even though the progress made by Finland and Sweden is pleasing, all the commitments in the Trilateral Memorandum have to be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, the U.S. said on Dec. 7 that security cooperation with Ankara is of “paramount importance” after the removal of amendments introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives over the sales of F-16 jets to Türkiye in the final defense spending bill.

Asked by reporters about the issue, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Türkiye is an “important NATO ally” and an “important security partner.”

Türkiye is an important NATO ally and faces a “formidable threat, a more severe threat than any other NATO ally” and the country has suffered more terrorist attacks on its soil than any other NATO ally, State Department spokesman Ned Price said when asked about removing conditions on the F-16 sale.

“So, of course, we are – we seek to ensure that Türkiye has the defensive capabilities that it needs – what it needs to continue to serve its role as an important NATO Ally. These are conversations that we have with our Turkish Allies, but these are also conversations that we have with Congress,” he added.

Asked about Türkiye’s cross-border operation into Syria, the spokesperson said, “We continue to make clear both privately and publicly that we strongly oppose military action, including a land incursion, that would further destabilize the lives of communities across Syria and risk the hard-earned gains that the global coalition to confront ISIS has achieved in recent years.”

“It would be not only an – it would put not only the hard-won gains of the counter-ISIS coalition at risk, but it has the potential to put our own personnel – U.S. personnel – at risk,” he noted.