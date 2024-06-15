Kaleoğlu Cave offers cool refuge from heat in Gaziantep

GAZIANTEP

The historic Kaleoğlu Cave in the southeastern province of Gaziantep has evolved into a sanctuary for both locals and travelers, offering respite from the scorching 40-degree temperatures enveloping the city.

The cave, known for its natural air conditioning, maintains a cool temperature averaging 15 degrees Celsius, providing much-needed relief from the oppressive heat outside.

As summer intensifies in the southeast, citizens flock to Kaleoğlu Cave, which boasts a 500-year history.

Mehmet Kaleoğlu, the cave’s operator, highlights its unique climate control.

“Although it’s close to 40 degrees outside, inside the cave, it’s consistently 10-15 degrees,” he explained.

This natural air conditioning has preserved the cave’s cool environment for centuries.

The cave’s history is as remarkable as its cooling feature. Serving as a weapon storage and shelter during war periods, the cave consists of 42 rooms and 12 pillars, earning it a reputation as a historical marvel.

“It’s a place we can call a wonder of the world," Kaleoğlu said. "Both locals and foreign tourists visit to escape the heat. We feel happy when visitors leave satisfied and refreshed.”

Şehriban Yılmaz, a visitor to the cave’s cafe, shared her experience.

“It was extremely hot outside. A friend suggested we visit this cave to cool off. Initially, it was warm, but soon we felt the cooling effect of the air inside," she recalled. "I was surprised to find out about its 500 years of history. I’m glad they had heaters because it became quite cold inside.”

Another visitor noted the unexpected chill within the cave. “It was about 40 degrees outside, and we couldn’t stand the heat any longer. The cool air inside the cave was a huge relief. Seeing heaters burning inside was surprising, but they made the atmosphere comfortable.”