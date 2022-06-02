K-pop supergroup BTS ‘devastated’ by US hate crimes

  • June 02 2022 07:00:00

K-pop supergroup BTS ‘devastated’ by US hate crimes

WASHINGTON
K-pop supergroup BTS ‘devastated’ by US hate crimes

South Korean K-pop sensations BTS didn’t sing a word but in a White House visit on May 31 to meet President Joe Biden the supergroup’s message against anti-Asian racism came loud and clear.

The seven stars joined White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the briefing room podium, a tiny, but a powerful stage.

The singer Park Ji-min, better known as Jimin, said through a translator that the group is “devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes” in the United States.

Another member, Suga, appealed for tolerance, saying, “It’s not wrong to be different. I think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences.”

Outside the mansion’s grounds on the other side of a tall black fence, fans who dub themselves the “Army” gathered in hopes of a glimpse.

The brief appearance before journalists itself reportedly garnered more than 300,000 viewers on the White House’s YouTube channel, more than 10 times the traffic on a day when the only people watching events Biden issued the invitation to “discuss the need to come together in solidarity, Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination, which have become more prominent issues in recent years,” the White House said.

Anti-Asian sentiment and violence in America have grown during the coronavirus pandemic, a phenomenon many blame on the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just in 2021, hate crimes against Asians shot up 339 percent, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

The trend stands out within a general rise in violent crime, with the ugliest incident taking place in the Atlanta area, where a man shot dead eight people at massage spas, six of them Asian women.

The White House praised BTS’s floppy haired, stylish stars as “youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

Band members, all in their 20s and who frequently appear wearing earrings and lipstick, have given a voice worldwide to a generation comfortable with gender fluidity.

They are credited with generating billions for the South Korean economy, and their label enjoyed a surge in profits despite holding fewer concerts during the pandemic.

US,

TURKEY UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

    Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

  2. Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’

    Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’

  3. University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

    University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

  4. Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister

    Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister

  5. Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

    Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert
Recommended
Rural women’s touch in archaeology

Rural women’s touch in archaeology
Middle Eastern band finds rhythm in Germany

Middle Eastern band finds rhythm in Germany
‘Into the Unknown’ at SALT

‘Into the Unknown’ at SALT
Rare saiga antelope population now over a million in Kazakhstan

Rare saiga antelope population now over a million in Kazakhstan
Nearly 700-year-old samurai sword smuggled into Switzerland

Nearly 700-year-old samurai sword smuggled into Switzerland
Iran rejects Cannes movie award as ‘biased, political’

Iran rejects Cannes movie award as ‘biased, political’
WORLD Russians edge closer to taking key Ukrainian city

Russians edge closer to taking key Ukrainian city

Russian forces edged closer Thursday to taking a key Ukrainian city after days of intense fighting, tightening their slow squeeze on the eastern Donbas region as Washington warned the war could last months.

ECONOMY Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Authorities have announced hikes in electricity and natural gas prices for households as well as industrial users.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.