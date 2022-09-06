Judge again dismisses Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit

Judge again dismisses Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit

NEW YORK
Judge again dismisses Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit

A U.S. federal judge has again dismissed the child pornography lawsuit filed by the man who as a baby was photographed naked for the cover of Nirvana’s 1991 “Nevermind” album.

Spencer Elden was seeking $150,000 in damages from defendants including the surviving former members of the band, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, as well as the estate of the late lead singer Kurt Cobain, and the photographer, Kirk Weddle.

In dismissing the suit on Sept. 2, Judge Fernando Olguin said the plaintiff failed “to allege that he knew of a violation that occurred while he was a minor or an injury that forms the basis of the claim within 10 years of filing this action,” as required by the statute under which he sued.

“Because plaintiff had an opportunity to address the deficiencies in his complaint regarding the statute of limitations, the court is persuaded that it would be futile to afford plaintiff a fourth opportunity to file an amended complaint,” the judge wrote.

Olguin had previously dismissed the case in January 2022 after Elden’s attorneys missed a deadline, but they refiled it later that month.

Elden’s attorneys said Saturday he will appeal the ruling.

“The ’Nevermind’ cover was created at time when Spencer was a baby and it is impossible for him to age out of this victimization while his image remains in distribution,” a statement from Marsh Law Firm said.

In 1991, when he was four months old, Elden was photographed naked in a swimming pool reaching for a dollar bill on a fish hook, an image that became one of the most iconic album covers of all time.

The album went on to sell 30 million copies, with songs such as “Smells Like Teen Spirit” becoming American pop cultural touchstones.

But neither Elden nor his legal guardians “ever signed a release authorizing the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness, and certainly not of commercial child pornography depicting him,” the lawsuit said.

The suit said Elden had suffered “extreme and permanent emotional distress,” as well as “lifelong loss of income earning capacity.”

Weddle, the photographer, was a friend of Elden’s father, the family told NPR in 2008.

They held a pool party during which Elden was photographed underwater for the then-unknown band. Elden’s parents were paid $200 for the original shoot.

TÜRKIYE Turkish FM calls Macron’s remarks on Türkiye ‘unfortunate’

Turkish FM calls Macron’s remarks on Türkiye ‘unfortunate’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Hürriyet is one of the last remaining, loud voices in Turkey

    Hürriyet is one of the last remaining, loud voices in Turkey

  2. Kahta Castle lures visitors after 17-year restoration works

    Kahta Castle lures visitors after 17-year restoration works

  3. Only 14 percent use cash for daily purchases

    Only 14 percent use cash for daily purchases

  4. Turkish soldier killed as military helicopter crash-lands: Ministry

    Turkish soldier killed as military helicopter crash-lands: Ministry

  5. Inflation will fall sharply next year: Erdoğan

    Inflation will fall sharply next year: Erdoğan
Recommended
Actress Jane Fonda says she has cancer

Actress Jane Fonda says she has cancer
Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in ’The Whale’

Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in ’The Whale’
Spidey tops box office while Cinema Day draws millions

Spidey tops box office while Cinema Day draws millions
Classical music festival in Bodrum

Classical music festival in Bodrum
The Weeknd cancels concert after dealing with vocal issues

The Weeknd cancels concert after dealing with vocal issues
Frieze fair lands in Seoul

Frieze fair lands in Seoul
WORLD Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

A Palestinian was killed and 16 wounded Tuesday when Israeli troops entered Jenin in the occupied West Bank to carry out a home demolition, the Palestinian health ministry said.

ECONOMY ArcelorMittal to close two blast furnaces

ArcelorMittal to close two blast furnaces

ArcelorMittal, the world’s number-two steel maker, has said it will shut down two of its blast furnaces in Europe over high energy prices and lower demand.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer achieves historic success

Turkish swimmer achieves historic success

Turkish swimmer Merve Tuncel won gold medals in 400, 800 and 1,500 meters freestyle swimming races at the World Junior Swimming Championships. Merve Tuncel has made World swimming history as the first athlete to achieve a hat-trick at the same championship.