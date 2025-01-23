'Joker 2,' Phoenix and Gaga nominated for Razzies

LOS ANGELES
"Joker: Folie a Deux" was nominated for seven Razzies on Jan. 21, leaving the sad clown atop the annual tongue-in-cheek list of the worst movies of the year.

The flop musical follow-up to 2019's billion-dollar-grossing "Joker" picked up unwanted nods such as worst picture and worst sequel.

Joaquin Phoenix, who won best actor at the Oscars in the first "Joker" film, is nominated for worst actor, alongside Lady Gaga for worst actress.

The film took in $200 million — around one-fifth of its predecessor's box office, despite being far more expensive to make — and was savaged by critics.

In a year of several high-profile expensive flops, the parody prizes awarded six nods to Francis Ford Coppola's confusing epic "Megalopolis," and Dakota Johnson's much-mocked superhero spin-off "Madame Web."

Fawning presidential biopic "Reagan" and video game adaptation "Borderlands" equally incurred the wrath of Razzie voters with six.

Jerry Seinfeld's "Unfrosted," a somewhat surreal original story for Pop-Tarts pastries, earned four.

Voted for by some 1,200 members of an irreverent group that any film fan can join, the Razzies or Golden Raspberries were created as an antidote to the movie industry's self-obsessed series of glitzy award shows.

Nominations for this year's Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 23.

