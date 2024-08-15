Jewels stolen in Germany's Green Vault heist back on display

Jewels stolen in Germany's Green Vault heist back on display

DRESDEN
Jewels stolen in Germanys Green Vault heist back on display

Nearly five years after millions of euros' worth of jewelry was stolen in a museum heist in eastern Germany, visitors can once again admire nearly all of the precious pieces in person.

In November 2019, thieves stole pieces that contained more than 4,300 diamonds with an estimated value of over 113 million euros, from the Gruenes Gewoelbe (Green Vault) museum in Dresden, in the eastern German state of Saxony.

Police have said most of the jewels stolen from the museum, which houses one of Europe's greatest art collections, have been recovered. Pieces still missing include an epaulette on which a precious stone known as the Dresden White Diamond was mounted.

Starting this week, the jewelry pieces will be back on display in their original spots - albeit in the same condition in which they were recovered in December 2022 as they are part of ongoing legal proceedings and still considered court property.

"There are certain things that perhaps absolute experts can see; we with the naked eye can actually barely see the damage," said Marion Ackermann, Dresden State Museums director general.

"And this damage is mainly due to the fact that they were either broken out during the crime... or improperly stored by the perpetrators after the crime," Ackermann added.

Five men, all members of the same family, were sentenced to several years behind bars in May 2023 for their involvement.

The heist was a bitter lesson about security at the museum, which before had been considered one of the safest buildings in Europe, said Saxony premier Michael Kretschmer.

"We were shocked that it was actually possible, but we have drawn the necessary conclusions," he said on Aug. 13.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

    Türkiye records hottest July in last 53 years

  2. Erdoğan pledges resolute fight against terrorism until threat fully eradicated

    Erdoğan pledges resolute fight against terrorism until threat fully eradicated

  3. Turkish officials laud Abbas' speech in parliament

    Turkish officials laud Abbas' speech in parliament

  4. Türkiye, Iraq sign cooperation deal on counterterrorism

    Türkiye, Iraq sign cooperation deal on counterterrorism

  5. Turkish executive appointed to top post

    Turkish executive appointed to top post
Recommended
Plot against Swift concerts exaggerated, lawyer says

Plot against Swift concerts exaggerated, lawyer says
Traces of battle that paved way for ancient Persian invasion found

Traces of battle that paved way for ancient Persian invasion found
Fede Alvarez returns Alien saga to roots with Romulus

Fede Alvarez returns 'Alien' saga to roots with 'Romulus'
Banksy lifts curtain on London animal mural series

Banksy lifts curtain on London animal mural series
Locale Firenze embraces seasonality

Locale Firenze embraces seasonality
Van Goghs ‘Starry Night’ recreated as park

Van Gogh's ‘Starry Night’ recreated as park

WORLD Biden, Harris on joint trip after US drug price cut

Biden, Harris on joint trip after US drug price cut

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris touted a likely vote-winning cut in medical costs Thursday ahead of holding their first joint public event since Harris replaced the president as the Democratic candidate in November's election.
ECONOMY Turkish executive appointed to top post

Turkish executive appointed to top post

With the strategic merger of NielsenIQ, the world's leading information services and consumer intelligence company, and GfK, one of the world's leading research companies, Didem Şekerel Erdoğan has been promoted to NIQ (NielsenIQ + GfK) Türkiye General Manager and NielsenIQ Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa E-commerce Regional Vice President.
SPORTS Mbappe bolsters Real Madrids La Liga title defense

Mbappe bolsters Real Madrid's La Liga title defense

Even if Kylian Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer it would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.
﻿