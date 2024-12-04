Japanese royal couple visits Atatürk's mausoleum

Japanese royal couple visits Atatürk's mausoleum

ANKARA
Japanese royal couple visits Atatürks mausoleum

Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko paid a visit to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in the capital Ankara on Dec. 4.

The royal couple laid a wreath at the mausoleum and observed a moment of silence before continuing their first official visit to Türkiye, with a stop at Ankara University.

They attended a performance by students and met with rector Necdet Ünüvar. The couple also toured an exhibition showcasing student handiwork, including origami, amigurumi and Japanese calligraphy.

Their itinerary includes a dinner hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan later in the day and a ceremony in Istanbul on Dec. 5, where Crown Prince Fumihito is expected to deliver a speech.

The couple will also visit an excavation site in the central city of Kırşehir's Kaman district, where Turkish and Japanese archaeologists are collaborating.

They will engage in cultural events and further diplomatic engagements before returning to Japan on Dec. 8.

Friendly interactions between the two countries date back to the Meiji Era, which lasted from 1868 to 1912.

Prince and Princess Komatsu of Japan visited the Ottoman Empire, a gesture reciprocated by the Ottoman frigate Ertuğrul in 1890.

However, the frigate tragically sank off Wakayama Prefecture after encountering a typhoon, resulting in over 500 deaths.

Survivors were cared for in Japan, and memorial ceremonies are still held in both countries to commemorate this historic link.

Despite interruptions during World War II, later visits by Japanese royals, including Prince Mikasa, strengthened ties. Moreover, the two countries have supported each other during crises.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Türkiye.

In September, a ceremony was held to commemorate the centenary at a station of Istanbul's Marmaray railway that runs under the Bosphorus strait connecting the European and Asian sides. It was completed by a Japanese-Turkish consortium.

The participants included Japan's Deputy Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Amakawa Hirofumi and Japan's Ambassador to Ankara Katsumata Takahiko.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye supports Syrias territorial integrity, says top security council

Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council

    Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council

  2. Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

    Anita Taylor’s solo exhibition ‘Moonraker’ opens at Vision Art Platform

  3. Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone

    Erdoğan, UN chief discuss regional issues on phone

  4. Japanese royal couple begins Istanbul trip, visits Hagia Sophia

    Japanese royal couple begins Istanbul trip, visits Hagia Sophia

  5. CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage

    CHP leader pushes for 30,000 lira minimum wage
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat attends OSCE summit amid growing conflicts

Turkish top diplomat attends OSCE summit amid growing conflicts
Erdoğan hosts Japan’s crown prince to mark 100 years of diplomatic ties

Erdoğan hosts Japan’s crown prince to mark 100 years of diplomatic ties
Fidan discusses Syria with counterparts amid rising conflict

Fidan discusses Syria with counterparts amid rising conflict
Erdoğan urges Assad to engage in real political process

Erdoğan urges Assad to engage in 'real political process'
Türkiye’s top diplomat discusses Syria at NATO

Türkiye’s top diplomat discusses Syria at NATO
Germany says Türkiye has central role in addressing crisis in Syria

Germany says Türkiye has 'central role' in addressing crisis in Syria
WORLD Regime withdraws as Syrian opposition captures key city of Hama

Regime withdraws as Syrian opposition captures key city of Hama

Syrian anti-regime forces ousted pro-government troops from Hama on Dec. 5, bringing opposition groups a major new victory after a lightning advance across northern Syria and dealing a new blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian allies.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights to New Zealand

Turkish Airlines plans to launch flights to New Zealand

Shortly after expanding its network to Sydney, Australia, Turkish Airlines has unveiled plans to launch flights to New Zealand.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿