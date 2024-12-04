Japanese royal couple visits Atatürk's mausoleum

ANKARA

Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko paid a visit to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in the capital Ankara on Dec. 4.

The royal couple laid a wreath at the mausoleum and observed a moment of silence before continuing their first official visit to Türkiye, with a stop at Ankara University.

They attended a performance by students and met with rector Necdet Ünüvar. The couple also toured an exhibition showcasing student handiwork, including origami, amigurumi and Japanese calligraphy.

Their itinerary includes a dinner hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan later in the day and a ceremony in Istanbul on Dec. 5, where Crown Prince Fumihito is expected to deliver a speech.

The couple will also visit an excavation site in the central city of Kırşehir's Kaman district, where Turkish and Japanese archaeologists are collaborating.

They will engage in cultural events and further diplomatic engagements before returning to Japan on Dec. 8.

Friendly interactions between the two countries date back to the Meiji Era, which lasted from 1868 to 1912.

Prince and Princess Komatsu of Japan visited the Ottoman Empire, a gesture reciprocated by the Ottoman frigate Ertuğrul in 1890.

However, the frigate tragically sank off Wakayama Prefecture after encountering a typhoon, resulting in over 500 deaths.

Survivors were cared for in Japan, and memorial ceremonies are still held in both countries to commemorate this historic link.

Despite interruptions during World War II, later visits by Japanese royals, including Prince Mikasa, strengthened ties. Moreover, the two countries have supported each other during crises.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Türkiye.

In September, a ceremony was held to commemorate the centenary at a station of Istanbul's Marmaray railway that runs under the Bosphorus strait connecting the European and Asian sides. It was completed by a Japanese-Turkish consortium.

The participants included Japan's Deputy Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Amakawa Hirofumi and Japan's Ambassador to Ankara Katsumata Takahiko.