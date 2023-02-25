Japan to provide $27 million to quake survivors

TOKYO

The Japanese government has announced that about $ 27 million of emergency humanitarian aid will be provided to Türkiye and Syria.

Following many countries extending a helping hand to Türkiye and Syria after the devastating earthquakes, the Japanese support continues to help the region.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, announced that approximately $27 million in humanitarian aid will be provided to Türkiye and Syria.

Matsuno noted that $16 million of the aid will be provided through international organizations and mobilized to provide shelter, food and other daily necessities to the earthquake victims in the two countries.

Matsuno also shared the information that Tokyo will provide $4 million of support to the two countries through a Japanese non-governmental organization, stressing that they will continue humanitarian support to Türkiye and Syria in the rebuilding process of their cities.

It was also learned that Japan will send $7 million in aid to Syria through an international aid fund.