Japan to provide $27 million to quake survivors

Japan to provide $27 million to quake survivors

TOKYO
Japan to provide $27 million to quake survivors

The Japanese government has announced that about $ 27 million of emergency humanitarian aid will be provided to Türkiye and Syria.

Following many countries extending a helping hand to Türkiye and Syria after the devastating earthquakes, the Japanese support continues to help the region.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, announced that approximately $27 million in humanitarian aid will be provided to Türkiye and Syria.

Matsuno noted that $16 million of the aid will be provided through international organizations and mobilized to provide shelter, food and other daily necessities to the earthquake victims in the two countries.

Matsuno also shared the information that Tokyo will provide $4 million of support to the two countries through a Japanese non-governmental organization, stressing that they will continue humanitarian support to Türkiye and Syria in the rebuilding process of their cities.

It was also learned that Japan will send $7 million in aid to Syria through an international aid fund.

Turkey,

WORLD Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow hits parts of southern California
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

    Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

  2. Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

    Biden indicates reelection bid coming, but not right away

  3. One year after Russia invasion, Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine

    One year after Russia invasion, Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine

  4. Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

    Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin

  5. Flamboyant art icon Warhol pops up in Saudi Arabia

    Flamboyant art icon Warhol pops up in Saudi Arabia
Recommended
Erdoğan calls for just peace in Ukraine in call with Putin

Erdoğan calls for 'just peace' in Ukraine in call with Putin
Türkiye to heal wounds together with int’l community: FM

Türkiye to heal wounds together with int’l community: FM
Ankara slams Israeli attacks against Palestinians

Ankara slams Israeli attacks against Palestinians
TURKIC world stands united: Op-ed

TURKIC world stands united: Op-ed
EU ready to cover significant part of Türkiye’s quake cost

EU ready to cover significant part of Türkiye’s quake cost
Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims

Germany pledges further 50 mln euros aid for quake victims
WORLD Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow hits parts of southern California

Heavy snow fell in southern California on Feb. 24, as the first blizzard in a generation pounded the hills around Los Angeles, with heavy rains threatening flooding in other places.
ECONOMY Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Policymakers of the Group of 20 leading economies should focus on helping the world’s most vulnerable people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Feb. 24 as top-level financial talks kicked off in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru.
SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.